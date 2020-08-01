Russia mulls full resumption of international air travel since August 11 — sources

MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. The Russian authorities are discussing resumption of international air travel with all countries since August 11, but the final decision is yet to be made, two aviation industry sources told TASS on Saturday.

"Resuming flights to all countries since August 11 is now being discussed," one source said.

The other source said the idea was discussed during a working meeting with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova.

Russia has been gradually lifting restrictions on international flights, imposed at the end of March amid the coronavirus pandemic. From August 1, it will be possible to fly from Russia to Zanzibar (Tanzania), London (the UK), Ankara and Istanbul (Turkey), from August 10 - to Antalya, Bodrum and Dalaman (resort cities in Turkey). So far, foreign flights are possible only from the airports of Moscow, St. Petersburg and Rostov-on-Don. In addition, Russia opened its border with Abkhazia starting from August 1.

The anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Friday that the issue of expanding the list of permitted flight destinations is now being discussed.

On March 18, Russia shut down its borders for all foreigners to curb the spread of coronavirus. Furthermore, international passenger air travel was fully suspended on March 27. From March 30, the Russian government instructed to limit the traffic via car, rail, pedestrian and other crossings on the Russian border.