Number of coronavirus deaths in Moscow rises by 44

MOSCOW, June 13. /TASS/. The total number of deaths from complications associated with coronavirus in Moscow increased by 44 and reached 3,231, according to the Moscow operational headquarters for monitoring the situation with coronavirus.

"44 patients died in Moscow, they were diagnosed with pneumonia and had positive test results for coronavirus," the headquarters said.

Over the past day, 1,714 new coronavirus were detected in Moscow. In total, 202,935 cases have been recorded in the capital to date.