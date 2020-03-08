All quarantined Russians from Diamond Princess cruise ship discharged from hospital

KAZAN, March 8. /TASS/. Doctors have discharged the Russian passengers of the cruise ship Diamond Princess quarantined in Kazan in the Volga area from the hospital, Russia’s Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Sunday.

"On February 23 <…> you started your work and today, on March 8, you completed it, discharging all the patients in the satisfactory condition, without any complaints," Russia’s health minister said, addressing the staff of the republican clinical infectious disease hospital during a working visit to the capital of Tatarstan.

All the patients discharged from the hospital are feeling well, he said. "We have already sent them home. So, everything is all right."

On February 23, eight Russians were delivered to Kazan from the cruise ship Diamond Princess for a two-week quarantine. On February 26, Head of Russia’s consumer watchdog Rospotrebnadzor Anna Popova told reporters that three Russians delivered to the capital of Tatarstan from the cruise ship "were diagnosed with the novel coronavirus infection."

As media reports said, the three Russians had a very mild form of the coronavirus without any expressed symptoms.

The cruise ship Diamond Princess departed from Yokohama (Japan) on January 20 and returned on February 3. A Chinese citizen diagnosed with the novel coronavirus was among the ship’s passengers. He left the cruise vessel in Hong Kong on January 25. From February 5, the Japanese authorities declared a two-week quarantine aboard the cruise ship for about 3,700 passengers and crewmembers from 50 countries. The United States, South Korea, Australia, Israel, Canada, Hong Kong and Russia evacuated their nationals from the cruise ship in a special procedure.