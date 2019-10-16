Moscow court places participant in July 27 rally under house arrest

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. Moscow’s Basmanny District Court has placed Alexander Mylnikov, a participant in the July 27 unauthorized rally, under house arrest until December 15, a TASS correspondent reported from the courtroom.

"The Court hereby upholds the investigation’s request to place Mylnikov under house arrest until December 15," a judge said.

The Russian Investigative Committee earlier requested the Court place Mylnikov under house arrest because he has a dependent wife and three children. The defendant declined to plead guilty but agreed to house arrest.

Mylnikov is charged under Article 318.1 of the Russian Criminal Code (the use of violence against officials that caused no bodily harm). According to investigators, during the rally, Mylnikov and another two protesters - Yegor Lesnykh and Maxim Martintsov - pushed a National Guard member to the ground and started kicking him.

Earlier in the day, the same court put another participant in the July 27 unauthorized rally, Andrei Barshai, in custody until December 14.

"The Court hereby upholds the investigation’s request to put Barshai in custody until December 14," a judge said.

Barshai, a Moscow Aviation Institute student, is charged under Article 318.1 of the Russian Criminal Code (the use of violence against officials that caused no bodily harm). According to investigators, during the rally, he attacked a National Guard member, pushing him in the back.

The Court earlier put Maxim Martintsov, Yegor Lesnykh and Vladimir Yemelyanov in custody until December 14.