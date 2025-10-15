{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Press review: Ukraine seeks US Tomahawks as Washington-Beijing trade rivalry grows

Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, October 15th
Vladimir Zelensky AP Photo/Kin Cheungtra
Vladimir Zelensky
© AP Photo/Kin Cheungtra

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. The truce between Israel and Hamas is already under strain; Ukraine is seeking long-range US missiles as clashes persist along the front lines; and new port fees introduced by the US and China on each other’s commercial vessels are escalating tensions in their ongoing trade rivalry. These stories topped Wednesday’s newspaper headlines across Russia.

 

Izvestia: Gaza ceasefire wavers as disputes over hostages, Hamas demilitarization jeopardize deal

Israel and Hamas found themselves on the edge of renewed confrontation just one day after signing a ceasefire agreement. Disagreements over the transfer of the bodies of deceased hostages and the question of demilitarizing the Palestinian movement threaten to erode the fragile compromise reached through international mediation, Izvestia writes. Israel has already chosen to curb humanitarian aid deliveries to the enclave.

Despite public remarks from both parties expressing their adherence to the deal, key differences - from the timeline for pulling back Israel Defense Forces (IDF) units to the mechanisms of postwar administration in the Gaza Strip - remain unsettled. Meanwhile, the United Nations Security Council has not yet been provided with any specifics of the accord, Russia’s Permanent Mission to the organization told Izvestia.

The Russian Permanent Mission to the UN told the newspaper that the members of the Security Council have not yet obtained details of the accord between Israel and Hamas, which was reached with the mediation of the United States and several Arab nations. The mission also noted that no related proposals have been submitted within the Council.

At the same time, the parties to the conflict have already traded mutual accusations of breaching the pact, casting doubt on the ceasefire’s stability.

Israel has given Hamas until the end of October 14 to show progress on the transfer of the bodies of hostages, accusing the movement of violating the ceasefire terms. Under the deal, all hostages’ remains were to be handed over by noon on October 13. However, Hamas confirmed the transfer of only four bodies. A total of 24 captives’ bodies still lie in Gaza.

"The Palestinian side argues that the collection and preparation of the hostages’ remains have long been obstructed by the activity of Israeli aviation, including airstrikes on high-rise buildings (under which, according to rumors, containers with the remains were located). Israel, however, believes that Hamas is attempting to hide evidence of violent deaths in captivity," Middle East expert Leonid Tsukanov told Izvestia.

At the same time, the expert believes that the chance of hostilities resuming soon is low. According to him, Israel is interested in ending the ongoing campaign and easing domestic tensions, including by returning reservists to civilian life. "A quick renewal of fighting would demonstrate Israel’s inability to move toward de-escalation. On the other hand, the Israelis have several ‘red lines’ in Gaza — and one of them is the issue of disarmament," he told Izvestia.

 

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Ukraine seeks to acquire Tomahawk missiles at Russia’s expense

Russia continues offensive operations along the entire front line of the special military operation, with the Russian Armed Forces particularly active in the Pokrovsk direction, where large reserves of rare earth metals are located. Meanwhile, Ukraine hopes to change the situation with support from the United States and NATO, which may follow the upcoming Ramstein summit, Nezavisimaya Gazeta writes. Dragging out the conflict leads to further escalation, according to US President Donald Trump, who nonetheless continues to discuss the possible supply of American long-range Tomahawk missiles. Experts interviewed by the newspaper believe that NATO’s backing of Ukraine is essentially preparation for a broader confrontation with Russia, funded through the confiscation of frozen Russian assets presented as aid to Kiev.

The next Ramstein summit will take place on October 15 at NATO headquarters, with US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth in attendance. It has already been announced that Kiev anticipates the meeting to result in a decision on the supply of air defense systems and offensive weapons. According to American media reports, the transfer of arms to Ukraine for defense against airstrikes, as well as the potential delivery of Tomahawk cruise missiles, will also be discussed on October 17 at the White House.

No detailed information has yet been disclosed about what exactly will be offered to Ukraine at the Ramstein summit. Based on official White House data, Trump has not yet made a final decision regarding the transfer of Tomahawks to Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Moscow’s reaction to any possible supply of Tomahawks would be to reinforce Russian air defense systems, President Vladimir Putin has stated. Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council Dmitry Medvedev has cautioned that the delivery of such missiles to Kiev could have serious consequences for the entire world.

"By assisting Ukraine, NATO is preparing for war with Russia," military expert and retired Colonel Nikolay Shulgin told Nezavisimaya Gazeta. "The member countries of the North Atlantic Alliance lack the means to reach the defense spending levels demanded by Trump - up to 5% of gross domestic product. The funds, under the pretext of aid to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, are expected to be taken from Russia. The upcoming Ramstein summit will be held under the motto of seizing Russian assets to provide military support to Kiev," the expert believes.

 

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Maritime trade turns into latest arena in US, China economic rivalry

Starting Tuesday, the United States and China began levying additional port fees on companies that operate commercial vessels transporting goods spanning from children’s toys to crude oil. The world’s seas and oceans are becoming the primary front line of the trade war between the two largest economies on Earth, Nezavisimaya Gazeta writes. However, US President Donald Trump insists that a deal between the two powers is still possible. Experts interviewed by the newspaper note that while the port fee dispute was sparked by the United States and has severely hit China’s export-oriented shipbuilding industry, both parties are ultimately pursuing a negotiated resolution to prevent further escalation.

According to Reuters, China has imposed extra charges in its ports for vessels that are used by the United States, were built in the United States, or sail under the American flag. Ships built by Chinese manufacturers, however, are excluded from the surcharge.

Still, the confrontation over maritime shipping was initially triggered by the United States, Nezavisimaya Gazeta writes. Earlier this year, the Trump administration announced plans to impose fees at American ports on ships linked to China. The objective was to undermine China’s dominance over global maritime transport and to back the growth of the US shipbuilding industry.

The Chinese shipping giant COSCO, a major container carrier, is expected to be among those most affected by the US measures. In 2026, it is projected to absorb nearly half of the total additional port charges in the United States - totaling $1.6 bln. Omar Nokta, an analyst at Jefferies, stated that on a global scale, 13% of tankers and 11% of container ships will incur financial losses. Meanwhile, the Athens-based ship brokerage Xclusiv noted that both sides are likely to descend into mutual taxation - a process posing major threats to international maritime trade flows.

Vasily Kashin, Senior Research Fellow at the Higher School of Economics, told Nezavisimaya Gazeta, "the escalation began on the American side, and only afterward did China respond." "The situation is quite difficult for China, as it impacts vessels built there. The country is one of the leading players in global commercial shipbuilding, competing with Japan and South Korea. When any nation enforces discriminatory actions against Chinese ships, it weakens the positions of Chinese shipbuilders in the global market. Shipbuilding is one of the industries in China that is strongly export-oriented. A tense bargaining process is underway. But eventually, both sides are seeking to forge an agreement. I believe some kind of deal will ultimately be reached," he added.

 

Vedomosti: Trump views Erdogan as key to Ukraine peace efforts

US President Donald Trump believes that Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan may be able to help resolve the conflict in Ukraine. Trump made this remark to reporters on the night of October 14 while en route from Sharm el-Sheikh to Washington. Experts interviewed by Vedomosti note that Trump is pursuing a dual strategy of pressure and engagement toward Russia while attempting to involve Erdogan as a mediator, whereas Turkey, limited by its economic ties to all parties, continues to navigate between the opposing sides to safeguard its strategic autonomy.

Along with Ankara’s declared willingness to serve as a mediator in dialogue between Moscow and Kiev, the Turkish leadership continues to call for a diplomatic solution to the conflict. Earlier, on October 10, head of Turkey’s National Intelligence Organization Ibrahim Kalin said that Turkey would keep acting as an intermediary in the contacts between Russia and Ukraine that had previously taken place in Istanbul.

According to Dmitry Suslov, Deputy Director of the Center for Comprehensive European and International Studies at the Higher School of Economics, Trump uses both "carrot and stick" tactics in his dealings with Russia and has no intention of giving up the former approach. The US president, Suslov explained, is taking a series of steps to persuade Russia to make concessions, halt hostilities, and shorten its list of conditions for a peace agreement. Trump, he said, does not plan to rely solely on coercive measures and blackmail - including the threat of providing Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine. Instead, he combines constructive outreach with threats to intensify strikes against Russian energy facilities.

Suslov added that Trump’s readiness to use the "carrot" is clear, first, in his efforts to secure Erdogan’s backing, and second, in his public directive to Steve Witkoff to open dialogue with Moscow. The talks between Putin and Witkoff, he noted, are marked by mutual respect and have already yielded positive results, such as the summit in Alaska. Trump hopes that meetings between Putin and Witkoff will persist, and that a dialogue between the Russian president and Erdogan will also follow.

At present, the Turkish leader can do little more than suggest a return to the negotiation format in Istanbul and assume the role of mediator, Research Fellow at the Center for Strategic Planning Studies of the Institute of World Economy and International Relations Alina Vernigora told Vedomosti. While the prospects of such mediation are limited, Vernigora said that Turkey’s economic interests are linked not only to Russia and Ukraine but also to Europe and the United States — forcing Ankara to sustain a careful balance among all participants in the conflict. On the other hand, she added, this very stance allows Turkey to maintain its "strategic autonomy," since Ankara does not side with any of the conflicting parties.

 

Izvestia: Venezuela ready to accept Russian role in dialogue with US

Venezuela has expanded its state of increased military readiness - on October 14, the "Independence 200" plan was launched in three more states of the republic, which includes measures for surveillance and control of key strategic sites. Caracas fears possible attacks from the United States, which for several weeks has been building up its military presence in the Caribbean Sea. Venezuela would be willing to accept any support from Russia in settling the crisis in relations with the United States, Venezuelan Ambassador to Russia Jesus Rafael Salazar Velazquez told Izvestia.

"Russia has always been a friendly nation that wishes peace and progress for Venezuela. Any assistance that may come from Russia will be highly appreciated and positively received by our country and its authorities," the ambassador said.

In turn, Moscow is ready to consider such a possibility. "Russia will treat any appeals from its partners with due attention and respect should they be made," the Russian Embassy in Caracas told Izvestia.

The Russian diplomatic mission also emphasized that Moscow firmly condemns the US Air Force strikes on vessels in international waters near Venezuela.

"Such escalatory actions carry far-reaching consequences for the entire region. Relations between Russia and Venezuela, including trade and economic cooperation, continue to develop consistently. We express full support and solidarity with the leadership and people of Venezuela in the current situation and remain ready for continued close cooperation within our bilateral strategic partnership," the embassy said.

"No evidence has been presented to confirm Venezuela’s alleged role in drug trafficking to the United States - particularly in the case of fentanyl, which President Trump has called the main threat to American drug users. Venezuela neither produces nor exports fentanyl and is not viewed as a major actor in Latin American drug trafficking," American political scientist Peter Kuznick told Izvestia.

TASS is not responsible for the material quoted in these press reviews

Press review: EU backs Tomahawk supply to Ukraine as NATO conducts tactical nuke drills
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, October 14th
Read more
Trumps says knows what Zelensky would ask when he comes to US
"Everyone else wants them, and we have a lot of Tomahawks," US President said
Read more
Chisinau's temporary control of Gagauzia cannot override people's will — Gutsul
Evghenia Gutsul stressed that the Moldovan authorities will face unity, solidarity and determination to defend the Gagauz autonomy
Read more
Israel receives remains of four Gaza hostages — premier’s office
According to the statement, the military is now taking the remains to the territory of Israel, where they will be transferred to the National Center of Forensic Medicine for identification
Read more
Military seizes power in Madagascar, suspends constitution
A constitutional referendum and new general elections are expected to be announced in the near future
Read more
Tokayev highlights Lukoil’s role in strengthening Kazakhstan-Russia relations
The Kazakh leader recalled that Lukoil has invested over $12 bln in the country’s oil and gas sector, producing 94 mln tons of oil and 60 bln cubic meters of gas
Read more
Russia takes lead globally in creating driverless traffic regulation
"Russia is the first country in the world that is creating federal legal regulation of connected and automated vehicles, holding experiments in parallel within the framework of unique driverless logistical corridors," CEO of GLONASS Alexei Raikevich noted
Read more
Arab countries concerned about future of Gaza deal — agency
Bloomberg pointed to concerns as to whose troops will maintain peace
Read more
Erdogan threatened to ditch Egypt summit over Netanyahu attendance — Turkey's ruling party
According to official representative of Turkey’s ruling party Omer Celik, the Turkish leader would never agree to appear in the same picture with Benjamin Netanyahu, participate in the same summit with him or sit at the same table
Read more
Dmitry Rogozin: My planning horizon is infinite
Roscosmos Corporation CEO in a TASS special project Top Officials
Read more
Delivery of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev could cause 'triple harm' — senator
Alexey Pushkov said that US President Donald Trump can now either carry out his threat and damage the cause of peace, or choose to go a more rational route
Read more
IMF maintains China’s 2025 GDP growth forecast at 4.8%
According to the report, in the Q2 2025, China’s economic growth slowed to 4.2%, compared with 6.1% in the Q1
Read more
Trump says US should be cautious in relations with China
"China likes to take advantage of people, and they can't take advantage of us," US leader said
Read more
Major players favor ending acute phase of Ukrainian conflict — CSTO chief
Imangali Tasmagambetov added that the organization’s secretariat "welcomes the start of the negotiation process on Ukraine"
Read more
Sending Tomahawks to Kiev may bring Washington closer to confrontation with Moscow — NYT
The newspaper noted that providing the weapons would come with enormous challenges
Read more
US congresswoman says will receive findings on Kennedy’s murder from Russian embassy
"This is a 350 page document," Anna Paulina Luna said
Read more
Dutch military encounters unidentified drones during NATO exercises in Poland — TV
The Dutch Defense Ministry stated that the incident occurred during the deployment of an airmobile brigade camp at a Polish airfield
Read more
Tomahawk debate grows louder, raising doubts about Trump’s mediation — MFA
Rodion Miroshnik emphasized that pressuring Russia is futile, as it only weakens the US position as a country attempting to project a peacemaking image
Read more
Western banks using frozen Libyan assets — Russian mission to UN
Dmitry Polyansky called on those "who call themselves friends of Libya" to prove this and join efforts to protect Libya’s assets, "including through preventing such thefts and fraudulent activities in their national jurisdictions"
Read more
Trump treats European leaders like marionettes in his ‘puppet theater — expert
According to Oleg Karpovich, the modern world, through the awkward movements of certain European politicians, "has turned into a rocking boat that can capsize at any moment"
Read more
Starship completes 11th test flight splashing down in Indian Ocean
The flight lasted one hour and six minutes
Read more
Russian army gaining foothold on eastern outskirts of Konstantinovka in Donetsk region
Military expert Andrey Marochko said that Konstantinovka is a large industrial city with an industrial zone where the enemy is "deploying its equipment and hiding," which slows down the Russian army’s advance there
Read more
Putin to discuss Russian military bases in Syria with interim president
Russia maintains two military facilities in Syria — a naval logistics base in the port city of Tartus and the Khmeimim Airbase near the city of Jableh in the Latakia province
Read more
EU, NATO defense ministers to hold three meetings on Ukraine in Brussels
US Permanent Representative to NATO Matthew Whitaker said the European countries are expected to make an announcement on major purchases of US weapons for Kiev
Read more
Madagascar coup leader announces two-year transitional period — Reuters
During this time, a referendum will be held on the draft of a new constitution
Read more
Europe’s largest diamond may go to Russia’s Diamond Fund
After initial assessment the crystal’s future fate will be decided
Read more
Leonid Boguslavsky: Our team is bound to become a legend
The owner of the RTP Global venture capital firm in a TASS special project Top Business Officials
Read more
Trump posthumously awards Medal of Freedom to conservative activist Kirk
The US president gave the award to activist's widow, Erika Kirk
Read more
Russia must achieve economic goals despite challenges — PM Mishustin
Mishustin also emphasized the need to continue developing a supply-driven economy, ensure attractive conditions for implementing investment projects, and strengthen technological and financial sovereignty
Read more
Global economic growth to reach 3.2% in 2025 and 3.1% in 2026 — IMF
As IMF experts write, risks are increasing as the global economy drifts toward a more fragmented landscape
Read more
NATO’s nuclear maneuvers meant to mask shortfall of conventional arms — expert
"The alliance is trying to make up for the weakening of its real capabilities with threats meant to cause a psychological effect," Kees van der Pijl said
Read more
Nearly 40 bodies retrieved from under rubble in Gaza in past day — health ministry
According to the ministry, six more people were killed in today’s shelling attacks by the Israeli military on the al-Shujaiya neighborhood east of Gaza City and a refugee camp in Khan Yunis
Read more
Russia continues military operation due to no alternatives — Kremlin
"One way or another, Russia will safeguard its interests and achieve its goals," Dmitry Peskov emphasized
Read more
Jailed Gagauz leader says she was pressured to resign
"From the very first day, I faced an ultimatum: to betray the people of Gagauzia and give up my mandate, and, in exchange, the fabricated case will be closed," Evghenia Gutsul said
Read more
Cooperation with Russia important for Hungary, Szijjarto says
The Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade noted that his duty is to ensure supplies to Hungary, a task physically unachievable without Russia
Read more
Russian forces in Kherson Region repel attack involving UAVs, unmanned boats
A scout for Battlegroup Dnepr said the boats were equipped with multiple rocket launchers and they targeted the Russian troops' position, with the drone helping them adjust fire
Read more
Logistics hub for Arctic industries to be created in Krasnoyarsk Region's north
The new complex will offer long-term storage, sorting, loading and unloading of cargo like car tires and other technical rubber materials
Read more
IMF expects Ukraine’s economy to grow by 2% this year
In 2026, the Ukrainian economy is expected to expand by 4.5%, according to IMF analysts
Read more
International forecasts for Russia’s economy consistently below reality — ministry
The International Monetary Fund lowered its 2025 GDP growth forecast for Russia to 0.6%, while keeping the 2026 estimate unchanged at 1%, according to the Fund’s latest World Economic Outlook report
Read more
Gold price hits a new all-time high, topping $4,200 per troy ounce
As of 4:27 a.m. Moscow time (1:27 a.m. GMT), the price of gold accelerated its growth, trading at $4,205.1 per troy ounce
Read more
Italian general expects Pentagon to dissuade Trump from sending Tomahawks to Kiev
Targets will have to be determined by the Americans, which will mean their direct involvement and will lead to further escalation, Fabio Mini said
Read more
IMF projects US GDP growth of 2% in 2025 and 2.1% in 2026
The report emphasized that the current forecast reflects a substantial slowdown in US economic growth compared with 2024
Read more
Attempt to steal Russian assets will result in EU counting its losses — Russian ambassador
According to Russia's Ambassador to Belgium Denis Gonchar, the response will be proportionate
Read more
IN BRIEF: What is known about foiled terror attack in Moscow
According to the Russian Federal Security Service, the attack was supposed to be carried out in one of the Russian capital’s densely populated areas
Read more
The New Finnish Doctrine: Stupidity, Lies, Ingratitude
Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council Dmitry Medvedev finds historical parallels in the behavior of the current leaders of Finland and their predecessors from almost a century ago and recalls the aftermath of their aggressive attacks on Russia
Read more
Macron’s popularity reaches dubious milestone
Among 1,000 French adults who took part in the IFOP-Fiducial survey, 78% have a negative view of Macron’s performance as president
Read more
Russian embassy hands over Kennedy assassination files to US congresswoman
Russian Ambassador to the United States Alexander Darchiev expressed hope that the files will shed more light on the tragedy
Read more
Some 5,000 delegates from 85 countries to visit Russian Energy Week in Moscow
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said that the forum, which is being held for the eighth time, has become one of the key international platforms to discuss trends of the fuel and energy sector
Read more
Ukrainian forces launch one of largest drone attacks in six months — Russian diplomat
"A total of 251 Ukrainian drones were intercepted over 16 Russian regions," Rodion Miroshnik said
Read more
Polish foreign minister reveals Ukraine plans to continue warfare for three more years
Radoslaw Sikorski added that the European Union is "ready to stay the course for at least those three years"
Read more
Russia may produce over 700 industrial robots this year — minister
Plans are in place to boost production of robots by more than ten times to enter ranks of 25 countries of the world by the level of robotization density by 2035, Anton Alikhanov added
Read more
Deportation of Russians from Latvia inhuman barbarism, Nazism — Russian Foreign Ministry
Maria Zakharova said that "it is premature to talk about the threat of immediate mass deportation of Russians"
Read more
Direct Russia-NATO war won't resemble Ukraine conflict, secretary general says
Mark Rutte claimed that it will be Russia who will start a military conflict with the alliance, although he could not explain why it would want to attack NATO
Read more
German Chancellor Merz stranded for hours at airport after Egypt peace summit — Bild
Earlier, the media reported that the German chancellor, the French president and other European politicians were just spectators at the peace summit
Read more
West creates ‘legal NATO’ to subordinate international arbitration — senator
Konstantin Kosachev noted that the West is unlawfully using the International Criminal Court to deal with undesirable leaders of sovereign countries
Read more
FACTBOX: What we know about political crisis in Madagascar
Youth protests erupted in Madagascar at the end of September
Read more
Kiev's push for anti-Russian tribunal undermines peace efforts — senator
According to Konstantin Kosachev, such step pushes the Kiev regime towards escalation and, consequently, deeper into the abyss
Read more
Press review: Ukraine seeks US Tomahawks as Washington-Beijing trade rivalry grows
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, October 15th
Read more
Washington ready to increase pressure on Russia — US Treasury Secretary
Scott Bessent "stressed the need for European allies to ratchet up their pressure campaign not only against Russia," but also against any economy that purchases Russian oil
Read more
Dollar plunges below 78 rubles in interbank market
The euro dropped by 1.87% to 92.12 rubles
Read more
West seems confused amid escalation in Europe, expert says
Russia is responding to the outbursts of Western countries in a calm and balanced manner, Kees van der Pijl noted
Read more
Zelensky strips Odessa mayor of citizenship in bid for smuggling money — Saldo
According to the Kherson Region governor, Gennady Trukhanov tried to play by Ukrainian rules, "flirted with neo-Nazis" and did not work in the interests of Odessa residents, but still "did not fit into the terrorist organization Ukrainian State"
Read more
Syria’s interim president plans to discuss with Putin development of bilateral cooperation
Ahmed al-Sharaa’s official visit to Russia will be paid "as part of restructuring bilateral relations between the two countries and discussing issues of political and economic cooperation"
Read more
Putin to attend plenary session of Russian Energy Week tomorrow — Kremlin
The central theme of REW 2025 is "Building the Energy of the Future Together"
Read more
US congresswoman says Russian files on Kennedy’s assassination to be studied by experts
"This is of massive historical significance," Anna Paulina Luna said
Read more
Turkish president teases Italian premier over her smoking habit
Leaders or foreign ministers from the UK, Germany, Indonesia, Jordan, Italy, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and France are expected to attend the summit in Sharm El-Sheikh
Read more
Belarus finds mutual understanding with Poland, Baltics — security chief
According to Ivan Tertel, these mutual interests include a stable situation in the region, smooth operation of economies, and jobs creation
Read more
Senior citizen expelled from Latvia obtains Russian passport
Earlier, the Russian Interior Ministry announced that the 74-year-old man expelled from Latvia will be granted forced migrant status
Read more
EU uses corruption in Ukraine as lever of pressure against it — expert
According to Sergey Shein, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) are, in fact, instruments of control of Ukraine's political system by the West
Read more
Zelensky deprives Odessa mayor, politician, artist of Ukrainian citizenship — decree
Since Gennady Trukhanov is no longer a Ukrainian citizen, he cannot remain mayor, the a Ukrainian host emphasized
Read more
Fresh clashes reported on Pakistani-Afghan border — TV
It was a respond to an attack on Pakistani roadblocks in the Kurram of the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, PTV reported
Read more
UK to send military instructors to Moldova to teach counter-drone warfare
"An upcoming deployment of British military counter-drone experts to Moldova will also be confirmed, where they will help train Moldova’s armed forces in counter drone tactics," the UK Ministry of Defense said
Read more
Mother of Donbass-born Israeli hostage thanks Putin for saving her son
The Kharkin family plans to visit Moscow to thank the Russian president for helping save Maxim
Read more
Russian politician sees no place for EU in evolving world order
"The unipolar world has collapsed and will not be rebuilt," Sergey Baburin emphasized
Read more
Syria’s interim president to make first official visit to Moscow on October 15
A Syrian government delegation led by Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani visited Moscow on July 31
Read more
Dmitry Konov: I will work here until the day I'm fired
SIBUR CEO in Top Business Officials, a special project by TASS
Read more
Japan’s new premier to be elected on October 21
According to the Kyodo news agency, the ruling Liberal Democratic Party is currently holding final preparations for the upcoming vote
Read more
Launch Day: Xbox talks to TASS about new console, Bethesda & future of gaming
TASS talked exclusively with Ben Decker, Head of Gaming Services at Xbox
Read more
Trump says US will disarm Hamas if Palestinian radicals refuse to do so
According to him, Washington expects Hamas to disarm "in a reasonable period of time"
Read more
Trump-Zelensky meeting to clarify whether Tomahawks sent — Kremlin
"Let's wait and look at the statements, listen to them, analyze them," Dmitry Peskov noted
Read more
Spacecraft with artificial gravity patented in Russia
"The space system with artificial gravity includes an axial module with static and rotating parts, connected with the help of a hermetically sealed flexible junction, as well as habitable modules, rotation equipment and power sources," according to the patent
Read more
Russian Su-35S jets effectively hunt down enemy targets in Ukraine operation — Rostec
Russia’s state tech corporation said the aircraft is in demand in the troops
Read more
Russian troops liberate Balagan community in Donetsk region over past day
According to the latest figures, Kiev loses 1,560 troops along engagement line in past day
Read more
Russian forces begin to encircle Ukrainian troops in Dronovka, DPR — military expert
Andrey Marochko said earlier that Russian units had broken through Ukrainian defenses to the northwest and southeast of Dronovka
Read more
Trump says he `probably’ still has good relations with Putin
At the same time, US leader claimed the Ukraine crisis was ongoing because of Moscow’s actions
Read more
United States does not want war with Russia — US lawmaker
Anna Paulina Luna stressed that NATO acted as if the Cold War were still ongoing
Read more
Press review: EU backs Tomahawk supply to Ukraine as NATO conducts tactical nuke drills
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, October 14th
Read more
Press review: NATO drills risk Russian response as lasting peace in Gaza remains uncertain
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, October 13th
Read more
Ukrainian troops surrounded in DPR — expert
Andrey Marochko added that the Russian Armed Forces had also been successful south of Rodinskoye where they expanded their control area
Read more
Chisinau plans to completely abolish Gagauzia’s autonomy — leader
Evghenia Gutsul said that she is against depriving the Gagauz people of their special status
Read more
IMF raises 2025 Eurozone GDP growth forecast to 1.2%
The forecast for the current year has been raised by 0.2 percentage points compared with the IMF’s July estimates
Read more
FACTBOX: Russian Energy Week International Forum
Russian Energy Week (REW) is one of the largest annual forums in Russia in terms of attendance, dedicated to the fuel and energy sector, energy efficiency, and international cooperation in this field
Read more
NATO allies to make significant statement on weapons for Ukraine on Wednesday — US envoy
Matthew Whitaker noted that Ukraine had the capability to purchase armaments from the United States using funds provided primarily by European partners under the PURL program, which he described as operating "smoothly and efficiently"
Read more
Half of all online content generated by AI — Axios
According to researchers, "new articles generated by AI briefly outnumbered those written by humans online," the news portal reported
Read more
IN BRIEF: What is known about overnight drone attack on Russian regions
As a result of falling debris, four private homes in the Volgograd Region and one residential building in the Oryol Region sustained damage
Read more
US carries out strike on boat allegedly carrying drugs off Venezuela coast — Trump
The strike was carried out in international waters
Read more
Hamas seeks to impose its authority in Gaza through terror — Abbas’s administration
"The Palestinian Presidency strongly condemned the recent field executions carried out by Hamas in the Gaza Strip, which claimed the lives of dozens of citizens outside the framework of the law and without fair trials," the statement says
Read more
Moscow wishes Peru’s new leader every success — Foreign Ministry
Russia considers the change of power in Peru as this country’s domestic affair, the statement says
Read more
Russia’s football team beats Bolivia in friendly match
The game was played Moscow’s VTB-Arena stadium in front of a crowd of 20,533
Read more
Zelensky strips Odessa mayor of citizenship over port money intrigue — senator
Igor Kastyukevich noted that the head of the Kiev regime was getting rid of unwanted officials by taking away their citizenship and sending them away
Read more
Kiev to receive 20 to 50 Tomahawks from US, which cannot shift conflict trends — expert
On October 6, US President Donald Trump said he had already made a decision on transferring Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine but did not specify what it entailed
Read more