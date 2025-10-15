Press review: Ukraine seeks US Tomahawks as Washington-Beijing trade rivalry grows

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. The truce between Israel and Hamas is already under strain; Ukraine is seeking long-range US missiles as clashes persist along the front lines; and new port fees introduced by the US and China on each other’s commercial vessels are escalating tensions in their ongoing trade rivalry. These stories topped Wednesday’s newspaper headlines across Russia.

Israel and Hamas found themselves on the edge of renewed confrontation just one day after signing a ceasefire agreement. Disagreements over the transfer of the bodies of deceased hostages and the question of demilitarizing the Palestinian movement threaten to erode the fragile compromise reached through international mediation, Izvestia writes. Israel has already chosen to curb humanitarian aid deliveries to the enclave.

Despite public remarks from both parties expressing their adherence to the deal, key differences - from the timeline for pulling back Israel Defense Forces (IDF) units to the mechanisms of postwar administration in the Gaza Strip - remain unsettled. Meanwhile, the United Nations Security Council has not yet been provided with any specifics of the accord, Russia’s Permanent Mission to the organization told Izvestia.

The Russian Permanent Mission to the UN told the newspaper that the members of the Security Council have not yet obtained details of the accord between Israel and Hamas, which was reached with the mediation of the United States and several Arab nations. The mission also noted that no related proposals have been submitted within the Council.

At the same time, the parties to the conflict have already traded mutual accusations of breaching the pact, casting doubt on the ceasefire’s stability.

Israel has given Hamas until the end of October 14 to show progress on the transfer of the bodies of hostages, accusing the movement of violating the ceasefire terms. Under the deal, all hostages’ remains were to be handed over by noon on October 13. However, Hamas confirmed the transfer of only four bodies. A total of 24 captives’ bodies still lie in Gaza.

"The Palestinian side argues that the collection and preparation of the hostages’ remains have long been obstructed by the activity of Israeli aviation, including airstrikes on high-rise buildings (under which, according to rumors, containers with the remains were located). Israel, however, believes that Hamas is attempting to hide evidence of violent deaths in captivity," Middle East expert Leonid Tsukanov told Izvestia.

At the same time, the expert believes that the chance of hostilities resuming soon is low. According to him, Israel is interested in ending the ongoing campaign and easing domestic tensions, including by returning reservists to civilian life. "A quick renewal of fighting would demonstrate Israel’s inability to move toward de-escalation. On the other hand, the Israelis have several ‘red lines’ in Gaza — and one of them is the issue of disarmament," he told Izvestia.

Russia continues offensive operations along the entire front line of the special military operation, with the Russian Armed Forces particularly active in the Pokrovsk direction, where large reserves of rare earth metals are located. Meanwhile, Ukraine hopes to change the situation with support from the United States and NATO, which may follow the upcoming Ramstein summit, Nezavisimaya Gazeta writes. Dragging out the conflict leads to further escalation, according to US President Donald Trump, who nonetheless continues to discuss the possible supply of American long-range Tomahawk missiles. Experts interviewed by the newspaper believe that NATO’s backing of Ukraine is essentially preparation for a broader confrontation with Russia, funded through the confiscation of frozen Russian assets presented as aid to Kiev.

The next Ramstein summit will take place on October 15 at NATO headquarters, with US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth in attendance. It has already been announced that Kiev anticipates the meeting to result in a decision on the supply of air defense systems and offensive weapons. According to American media reports, the transfer of arms to Ukraine for defense against airstrikes, as well as the potential delivery of Tomahawk cruise missiles, will also be discussed on October 17 at the White House.

No detailed information has yet been disclosed about what exactly will be offered to Ukraine at the Ramstein summit. Based on official White House data, Trump has not yet made a final decision regarding the transfer of Tomahawks to Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Moscow’s reaction to any possible supply of Tomahawks would be to reinforce Russian air defense systems, President Vladimir Putin has stated. Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council Dmitry Medvedev has cautioned that the delivery of such missiles to Kiev could have serious consequences for the entire world.

"By assisting Ukraine, NATO is preparing for war with Russia," military expert and retired Colonel Nikolay Shulgin told Nezavisimaya Gazeta. "The member countries of the North Atlantic Alliance lack the means to reach the defense spending levels demanded by Trump - up to 5% of gross domestic product. The funds, under the pretext of aid to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, are expected to be taken from Russia. The upcoming Ramstein summit will be held under the motto of seizing Russian assets to provide military support to Kiev," the expert believes.

Starting Tuesday, the United States and China began levying additional port fees on companies that operate commercial vessels transporting goods spanning from children’s toys to crude oil. The world’s seas and oceans are becoming the primary front line of the trade war between the two largest economies on Earth, Nezavisimaya Gazeta writes. However, US President Donald Trump insists that a deal between the two powers is still possible. Experts interviewed by the newspaper note that while the port fee dispute was sparked by the United States and has severely hit China’s export-oriented shipbuilding industry, both parties are ultimately pursuing a negotiated resolution to prevent further escalation.

According to Reuters, China has imposed extra charges in its ports for vessels that are used by the United States, were built in the United States, or sail under the American flag. Ships built by Chinese manufacturers, however, are excluded from the surcharge.

Still, the confrontation over maritime shipping was initially triggered by the United States, Nezavisimaya Gazeta writes. Earlier this year, the Trump administration announced plans to impose fees at American ports on ships linked to China. The objective was to undermine China’s dominance over global maritime transport and to back the growth of the US shipbuilding industry.

The Chinese shipping giant COSCO, a major container carrier, is expected to be among those most affected by the US measures. In 2026, it is projected to absorb nearly half of the total additional port charges in the United States - totaling $1.6 bln. Omar Nokta, an analyst at Jefferies, stated that on a global scale, 13% of tankers and 11% of container ships will incur financial losses. Meanwhile, the Athens-based ship brokerage Xclusiv noted that both sides are likely to descend into mutual taxation - a process posing major threats to international maritime trade flows.

Vasily Kashin, Senior Research Fellow at the Higher School of Economics, told Nezavisimaya Gazeta, "the escalation began on the American side, and only afterward did China respond." "The situation is quite difficult for China, as it impacts vessels built there. The country is one of the leading players in global commercial shipbuilding, competing with Japan and South Korea. When any nation enforces discriminatory actions against Chinese ships, it weakens the positions of Chinese shipbuilders in the global market. Shipbuilding is one of the industries in China that is strongly export-oriented. A tense bargaining process is underway. But eventually, both sides are seeking to forge an agreement. I believe some kind of deal will ultimately be reached," he added.

US President Donald Trump believes that Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan may be able to help resolve the conflict in Ukraine. Trump made this remark to reporters on the night of October 14 while en route from Sharm el-Sheikh to Washington. Experts interviewed by Vedomosti note that Trump is pursuing a dual strategy of pressure and engagement toward Russia while attempting to involve Erdogan as a mediator, whereas Turkey, limited by its economic ties to all parties, continues to navigate between the opposing sides to safeguard its strategic autonomy.

Along with Ankara’s declared willingness to serve as a mediator in dialogue between Moscow and Kiev, the Turkish leadership continues to call for a diplomatic solution to the conflict. Earlier, on October 10, head of Turkey’s National Intelligence Organization Ibrahim Kalin said that Turkey would keep acting as an intermediary in the contacts between Russia and Ukraine that had previously taken place in Istanbul.

According to Dmitry Suslov, Deputy Director of the Center for Comprehensive European and International Studies at the Higher School of Economics, Trump uses both "carrot and stick" tactics in his dealings with Russia and has no intention of giving up the former approach. The US president, Suslov explained, is taking a series of steps to persuade Russia to make concessions, halt hostilities, and shorten its list of conditions for a peace agreement. Trump, he said, does not plan to rely solely on coercive measures and blackmail - including the threat of providing Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine. Instead, he combines constructive outreach with threats to intensify strikes against Russian energy facilities.

Suslov added that Trump’s readiness to use the "carrot" is clear, first, in his efforts to secure Erdogan’s backing, and second, in his public directive to Steve Witkoff to open dialogue with Moscow. The talks between Putin and Witkoff, he noted, are marked by mutual respect and have already yielded positive results, such as the summit in Alaska. Trump hopes that meetings between Putin and Witkoff will persist, and that a dialogue between the Russian president and Erdogan will also follow.

At present, the Turkish leader can do little more than suggest a return to the negotiation format in Istanbul and assume the role of mediator, Research Fellow at the Center for Strategic Planning Studies of the Institute of World Economy and International Relations Alina Vernigora told Vedomosti. While the prospects of such mediation are limited, Vernigora said that Turkey’s economic interests are linked not only to Russia and Ukraine but also to Europe and the United States — forcing Ankara to sustain a careful balance among all participants in the conflict. On the other hand, she added, this very stance allows Turkey to maintain its "strategic autonomy," since Ankara does not side with any of the conflicting parties.

Venezuela has expanded its state of increased military readiness - on October 14, the "Independence 200" plan was launched in three more states of the republic, which includes measures for surveillance and control of key strategic sites. Caracas fears possible attacks from the United States, which for several weeks has been building up its military presence in the Caribbean Sea. Venezuela would be willing to accept any support from Russia in settling the crisis in relations with the United States, Venezuelan Ambassador to Russia Jesus Rafael Salazar Velazquez told Izvestia.

"Russia has always been a friendly nation that wishes peace and progress for Venezuela. Any assistance that may come from Russia will be highly appreciated and positively received by our country and its authorities," the ambassador said.

In turn, Moscow is ready to consider such a possibility. "Russia will treat any appeals from its partners with due attention and respect should they be made," the Russian Embassy in Caracas told Izvestia.

The Russian diplomatic mission also emphasized that Moscow firmly condemns the US Air Force strikes on vessels in international waters near Venezuela.

"Such escalatory actions carry far-reaching consequences for the entire region. Relations between Russia and Venezuela, including trade and economic cooperation, continue to develop consistently. We express full support and solidarity with the leadership and people of Venezuela in the current situation and remain ready for continued close cooperation within our bilateral strategic partnership," the embassy said.

"No evidence has been presented to confirm Venezuela’s alleged role in drug trafficking to the United States - particularly in the case of fentanyl, which President Trump has called the main threat to American drug users. Venezuela neither produces nor exports fentanyl and is not viewed as a major actor in Latin American drug trafficking," American political scientist Peter Kuznick told Izvestia.

TASS is not responsible for the material quoted in these press reviews