{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Press review: EU won’t close borders over coronavirus and Bishkek clings closely to Moscow

Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, February 27
© AP Photo/Martin Meissner

Izvestia: EU not eyeing border closure over coronavirus scare

Read also
AIBA cancels its European Boxing Forum in Italy due to novel coronavirus spread

Despite the spread of the coronavirus, the European Union is not considering closing its borders in the Schengen zone, the Council of the European Union told Izvestia. The Council noted that returning any border control is possible in the event of a "serious threat to state policy or internal security" and should be used as a last resort. Meanwhile, according to the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), 381 infections and 12 fatalities have been reported in Europe with most of them in Italy.

"The EU is not currently considering closing its borders in the Schengen area in response to the outbreak of the coronavirus in Italy. The World Health Organization (WHO) did not recommend travel restrictions in Europe. The Schengen rules give countries the right to restore border control in the event of a "serious threat to state policy and internal security." This should be used as a last resort, limited in time and minimized solely to solve the problem," a representative of the Council told the newspaper. "At the same time, it is important to understand that the border closure issue concerns all 26 participants in the Schengen zone, including 22 EU countries, and the remaining four — Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland — are not included in the association," the representative added.

"In the current situation, the introduction of border controls due to the coronavirus epidemic is possible and legal," Nikolai Kaveshnikov, who heads the Department of Integration Studies at MGIMO, told Izvestia. "But how practical and likely it would be, is the big question," he added.

According to Elena Maslova, senior researcher at MGIMO, centralized resumption of border controls in the Schengen zone would entail enormous economic costs not only for the member states themselves, but also for the entire European Union. In the meantime, it would not be entirely true to say that the epidemic applies exclusively to Italy. According to the expert, scientists from the country were among the first in Europe who began to study the virus, and in general, their diagnostic technology today can be considered one of the most advanced. However, the disease control measures in Italy vary from region to region.

 

Kommersant: Russia, Kyrgyzstan to maintain friendship away from the West

Read also
Putin submits protocol on drone use at Russia’s military base in Kyrgyzstan to parliament

President Sooronbay Jeenbekov of Kyrgyzstan arrived in Moscow on a two-day visit. Together with Russian President Vladimir Putin, he will launch the cross year of Kyrgyzstan in Russia and Russia in Kyrgyzstan. At first glance, the cultural event has a geopolitical background. In Central Asia, competition between Russia and the West is growing. The current friction is already reminiscent of the situations that occurred in Georgia, Moldova, Ukraine and Armenia, during the active phase of the EU’s Eastern Partnership Program. According to Kommersant, Moscow hopes to halt its rivals’ growing influence, and China is counted as a key competitor there.

Putin came up with the idea of the cross-cultural year and Jeenbekov actively supported it. In 2020, hundreds of events aimed at strengthening cultural, educational and economic ties will be held in both countries, under the auspices of the two leaders. Accelerated rapprochement is dictated by a change in the geopolitical situation in the post-Soviet space, Kommersant wrote. In February, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced that the United States would protect not just European allies from Russia’s "aggressive" intentions.

In addition to culture, non-governmental organizations are another tool of the West’s "soft power," with which Moscow has not yet been able to compete effectively, the newspaper wrote. Russia also lost positions in the economy, experts told Kommersant, noting that China is leading in this area. Chinese companies are building roads in Kyrgyzstan, modernizing thermal power plants, laying power lines. "During Almazbek Atambayev’s presidency, Kyrgyzstan became one of the largest debtors to Exim Bank of China, having received over $1 bln for various projects," former head of the Accounts Chamber Elmira Ibraimova told Kommersant. The cross year has another dimension, which is domestic politics, as parliamentary elections will be held in Kyrgyzstan this year. Both Moscow and the Kyrgyz leadership are interested in those backing ties with Russia emerging victorious, the newspaper wrote.

 

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Looming economic crisis not spooking Finance Ministry

Read also
OPEC welcomes reappointment of Russia’s Energy Minister, eyes stronger cooperation

Against the background of falling consumption due to the spread of the coronavirus, oil prices deviated strongly from the level of about $60 per barrel, satisfying both producers and consumers, Nezavisimaya Gazeta wrote. The market was alarmed by the $50 mark seen recently, and if prices drop another $10, this could lead to a collapse and a crisis that would throw the economy, or at least export revenue, back five years. Meanwhile, Russia’s Finance Ministry announce that the country’s financial system is ready for such shocks, including those associated with the coronavirus spread. By the same token, representatives of the Russian Federation still reject the OPEC+ proposal to further reduce the level of oil production, and experts do not rule out a repetition of the most severe crisis scenarios.

The Russian financial system overcame the 2014 crisis, and is now ready for various shocks, including the consequences of the coronavirus, Deputy Finance Minister Alexey Moiseev said. Russia’s Central Bank has a similar position. At the same time, experts disagree about the prospects for an even bigger drop in oil prices and the ability of OPEC+ to make a decision that would take into account the coronavirus scare and could return prices to the so-called equilibrium level, for which it was recently considered to be $60 per barrel. "A decline of prices to $45 is quite possible, since the specifics of current oil trading is that it is influenced not only by fundamental factors, but also by the mood of speculators and the general financial situation," Stanislav Mitrahovich, an expert from the Financial University, told the newspaper.

"If the coronavirus continues to spread outside of China, panic will certainly mount. Against this background, it is quite possible for oil prices to drop below $40 for Russian Urals oil," Ivan Kapustyansky, a leading analyst at Forex Optimum told the newspaper. "This is an extremely negative scenario for the Russian government, because it will become harder to find additional funds to carry out the National Projects, and this is a key parameter that will be used to evaluate the current government. Therefore, most likely, in the event of a further drop in oil prices, Russia will support additional restrictions on oil production, which were recommended by the OPEC+ technical group," the expert added.

 

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Kabul faces unrest in provinces, government rift

Read also
IS seeks foothold in Afghanistan for incursion into Central Asia — Russian security chief

Washington called on Afghan politicians to refrain from trying to create a "state within a state." This remark by the State Department emerged because of the refusal by opponents of the current Afghan leader, Ashraf Ghani, to recognize the outcome of the presidential election announced the day before. His rival, Abdullah Abdullah, not only announced the creation of his own cabinet of ministers, but also encouraged the emergence of "parallel" governors in several provinces of Afghanistan. According to Nezavisimaya Gazeta, the situation might have been stoked by external powers.

Kabul’s political circles forecast an increase in the number of "rebellious" areas. This creates a new headache for Ghani, whose legitimacy was already called into question by separate negotiations between the Americans and the Taliban (banned in Russia). Moreover, Abdullah seems to be determined, the newspaper wrote.

Omar Nessar, a senior fellow at the Institute of Oriental Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences, told Nezavisimaya Gazeta that the advocates of a "parallel government" in Afghanistan are not interested in destabilization. "This is unprofitable for them. However, at the same time, they need to demonstrate how serious their intentions are. They want to cancel the results of the presidential election," the expert noted. Nessar doubts that the situation will result in a breakdown of Afghanistan’s central authorities, but believes that it depends on the position of external players, who so far demonstrate interest in preventing destabilization.

In general, the creation of parallel authorities in Kabul and in the provinces highlighted the need to amend the Afghan Constitution, especially as far as presidential powers go, the analyst said.

 

Kommersant: Council of Europe Committee of Ministers transferred from Tbilisi to Strasbourg

Read also
Saakashvili may use current situation in Georgia to try to stage comeback — analyst

After much debate with European colleagues, the Georgian authorities declined to hold a meeting of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe in mid-May in Tbilisi, the capital of Georgia that presides over the Council of Europe. According to Kommersant, the decision was considered optimal in conditions where supporters of ex-president Mikhail Saakashvili threatened mass unrest if Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who "repeatedly violated" Georgia’s "On Occupation" law, were to arrive. At the same time, Saakashvili’s associates considered the decision to mean "a surrender to Russia."

Georgian Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani announced the decision on the meeting, citing the desire to follow the country’s laws as a reason. The arrival of Lavrov, who visited Abkhazia and South Ossetia, would be in conflict with the norms of Georgia’s "On Occupation" law. In this case, the authorities would have faced an unpleasant choice: either violate the Council of Europe charter and their own obligations, not to let the chief Russian diplomat into the country, thereby causing an international scandal; or to ignore their own law, despite the threat of the opposition to organize mass protests.

The decision provoked mixed reactions in Georgia. Former Minister of State for Reconciliation and Civic Equality Paata Zakareishvili, who has repeatedly spoken out for amending the law on occupation, told reporters that the ruling Georgian Dream party and the government have admitted their helplessness and inability to answer the challenges. Meanwhile, Saakashvili’s associate on the United National Movement party, Roman Gotsiridze said at a briefing that the Georgian government "surrendered" by succumbing to Russian blackmail.

 

TASS is not responsible for the material quoted in these press reviews.

Press review: Estonia drops territorial bid and Russia sanctions may rattle global markets
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, February 26
Read more
Putin backs idea of organizing voting on constitutional amendments on April 22
The day of the nationwide voting will not be a working day
Read more
First S-350 medium-range air defense system arrives for Russia’s Aerospace Force
The training center has already held an exercise to detect and eliminate a notional enemy aircraft
Read more
Putin announces plans to equip Russian military with advanced hardware
The president pointed out that most Russian weapons have no equivalents in the world
Read more
Kiev’s declaring ‘Crimea Occupation Day’ has nothing to do with real situation — Kremlin
Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky earlier signed a decree declaring Day of Resistance to the Occupation of Crimea and Sevastopol on February 26
Read more
Russian tennis star Maria Sharapova wraps up sports career
Sharapova is Russia’s most decorated female tennis
Read more
Latest radar to enter service on Russian Arctic archipelago in mid-March
Upon the completion of the training on March 12, all the trainees will receive certificates giving them the right to operate radars of this type in the Arctic, according to the manufacturer
Read more
Syrian sappers discover Turkish-made explosives while demining Aleppo vicinities
One sapper group defuses up to 30 dangerous objects daily, advancing no more than 300 meters, according to the military engineers
Read more
White Helmets wage information war against Syria — Russia’s intelligence chief
The Russian military has proven that the footage of alleged chemical weapon use in Syria’s Douma is fake, according to the head of Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service
Read more
Russian army wiped out well-equipped terrorist groups in Syria, says Putin
They unhesitatingly showed their high professionalism and combat capabilities, their moral fiber and best features during the operation in the Syrian Arab Republic, Putin stressed
Read more
Putin praises society for intervening on Golunov’s behalf, saying it ‘made a difference’
The Russian president stressed that the investigation had to be thorough and carried out without any haste
Read more
Russia, Turkey to continue consultations on Syria’s Idlib on February 27 - agency
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said earlier he hoped a lasting ceasefire could be reached in Idlib as a result of the talks between Ankara and Moscow
Read more
Estonia has no territorial claims to Russia — president
Prime Minister Juri Ratas and Defense Minister Juri Luik have also spoken in favor of its ratification
Read more
Russian journalist barred from entering Latvia
Latvia’s customs officers refused to explain the reasons for the move
Read more
Syrian troops withdraw from Nayrab in Idlib — media
According to the report, militants supported by Turkish artillery and tanks attacked positions held by the pro-governmental troops thrice in the past day
Read more
Syrian troops repel all militant attacks on Saraqib
The city is fully controlled by the Syrian government, according to the source
Read more
Press review: Estonia drops territorial bid and Russia sanctions may rattle global markets
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, February 26
Read more
Russian scientists accidentally create universal all-purpose computer vision algorithm
The researchers were developing a document scanning app
Read more
Syrian forces drive terrorists out of 16 settlements in southern Idlib
The Syrian forces have launched a mop-up operation in the residential quarters and a mine clearance effort in the streets
Read more
Press review: What’s behind Trump’s India tour and Russian envoy says US biggest UN debtor
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, February 25
Read more
Anti-Russian speculations led to unprecedented degradation of Russian-US ties — embassy
Russian diplomats expressed their "deep concern about the new twist of speculations on the alleged Russian meddling in the US elections"
Read more
Chinese envoy says coronavirus outbreak will be defeated, effective vaccine developed
According to Chinese Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui, the vaccine developed in China has proven to be effective, but more tests need to be carried out
Read more
Russia’s latest Il-112 military transport plane to perform 2nd flight in April
The debut flight of the Il-112V plane was successful
Read more
Former Russian presidential aide believes Donbass will never be part of Ukraine again
When asked what Donbass meant for him, the official pointed out that for him, people came first
Read more
National Projects are about concrete tasks, resources, personal responsibility — Putin
The president pointed to problems arising from the fact that there are national goals and the National Projects as a means of achieving these goals
Read more
Russia’s generation 4++ MiG-35 fighter jet to feature automatic landing system
The new device will enhance the safety of piloting in adverse weather conditions
Read more
Russian Pantsyr-S1 systems arrive in Serbia - defense minister
According to the Serbian mass media, two out of six Pantsyr-S1 systems reached Serbia via Bulgaria’s airspace
Read more
Russia to conduct observation flight over Turkey this week
The flight will be carried out by the Russian surveillance plane Tu-154M-LK-1
Read more
Russia suspends work of its trade missions in US, Baltic States
Meanwhile, in some countries, in particular, in Saudi Arabia and Mexico, the ministry is stepping up its support, according to the industry and trade minister
Read more
US imposes sanctions on 13 entities and individuals in China, Iraq, Russia, Turkey
US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo said that "the sanctions include restrictions on U.S. government procurement, U.S. government assistance, and exports"
Read more
Ukraine wants back only Crimea's territory without people, Russian diplomat says
Crimea is merely a territory for Kiev, Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Last Soviet Union Marshal Dmitry Yazov dies at 95
Yazov held the post of the Minister of Defense of the Soviet Union between 1987 and 1991
Read more
Crisis at UN grows over non-issuance of US visas to Russian delegates — diplomat
Since the start of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly, more than 20 Russian delegates have not been issued US visas
Read more
Oil era to last for at least 20 more years — Russian energy minister
Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said that "in absolute terms, the hydrocarbon economy will remain during the coming twenty years, and there is no way around it"
Read more
Putin supports ban on foreign bank accounts for senior government officials
Putin suggested to add the head of the state to the list
Read more
Belarus, Russia sign protocol on compensations for off-spec oil
The Russian side is ready to compensate for supplies of contaminated oil
Read more
Russian Defense Ministry refutes reports of airstrikes in Idlib on Monday
The ministry dismissed the claims as "deliberate misinformation"
Read more
Putin outraged over calls to kill children of Russia’s National Guardsmen
According to the Russian president, this may throw the country off balance
Read more
Kremlin says Russia, Turkey and Iran may hold meeting on Syria
The Kremlin spokesman stressed that this format of meeting did not imply the participation of France and Germany
Read more
Press review: NATO spooked by myth of Russian ‘doctrines’ and RAND sparks Turkey coup talk
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, February 21
Read more
US, Canadian, Norwegian military to carry out observation flight over Russia
Russian specialists will be present on board the aircraft to oversee that the flight is performed in accordance with the previously agreed parameters and includes equipment permitted by the treaty
Read more
Military source: Reports Russian aircraft stopped Turkish forces’ attack in Idlib fake
"It is fake news," the source said
Read more
Two Russian Tu-142 aircraft perform scheduled flight over Barents Sea’s neutral waters
The flight lasted more than 12 hours
Read more
Russia to suspend air service with South Korea except Aeroflot flights starting March 1
All citizens arriving from South Korea will go through Sheremetyevo Terminal F
Read more
Erdogan hopes to meet with Putin on March 5 ‘in the worst-case scenario’
On February 21, Erdogan announced that Macron and Merkel offered Putin to hold a four-way summit on Syria on March 5 in Istanbul
Read more
Five vaccine prototypes against novel coronavirus developed in Russia
However, the work is at the initial stage, according to the Russian deputy PM
Read more
Putin keeps his subordinates under pressure to jolt them into action
Otherwise, according to the president, they begin to "slack off" and "let their guard down"
Read more
Talk about truce with terrorists in Idlib means surrender — Lavrov
Russia's top diplomat expressed serious concern about attempts to use religion in geopolitical games
Read more
Lavrov calls reaction to Putin’s P5 summit initiative ‘promising’
Russian President Vladimir Putin, who addressed the World Holocaust Forum on January 23, suggested convening the P5 summit in 2020
Read more
Russia, Turkey preparing new series of consultations on Idlib - Lavrov
Russia’s top diplomat noted that the Turkish military in Idlib understands that the fighting in the de-escalation zone is against terrorists
Read more
Russian firm ready to produce no less than 12 Mi-38 multi-purpose helicopters a year
The Mi-38 medium multi-purpose helicopter can be used to transport cargoes and passengers
Read more