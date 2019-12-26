Putin submits protocol on drone use at Russia’s military base in Kyrgyzstan to parliament

MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has submitted a protocol to the State Duma (the lower house of parliament), which will make it possible to deploy units of unmanned aerial vehicles to the Russian military base in Kyrgyzstan. The document has been included into the State Duma’s digital database.

"The protocol adds terms concerning unmanned aerial systems and unmanned aerial vehicles to the relevant agreement, eliminates any discrepancies between Russian and Kyrgyz laws on the use of unmanned aerial aircraft, and lays down rules for arranging the flights of Russian unmanned aerial vehicles and aircraft in Kyrgyzstan’s airspace," an explanatory note said. In particular, once the protocol enters into force, Moscow will have a chance "to deploy unmanned aerial vehicles to the Russian military base and start using them."