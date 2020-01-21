OPEC welcomes reappointment of Russia’s Energy Minister, eyes stronger cooperation

Next OPEC+ ministerial meeting to be held on March 6 in Vienna

MOSCOW, January 21. /TASS/. OPEC welcomes the reappointment of Alexander Novak as Russia’s Energy Minister as part of the new government and hopes to strengthen cooperation with Russia, OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo wrote on his Twitter account

"Alexander Novak has emerged as the reliable and dependable bridge between OPEC and non-OPEC in the Declaration of Cooperation. He has earned the respect and admiration of all participating countries in the OPEC+ group," Barkindo said.

"His reappointment as Russia’s Energy Minister at this crucial juncture will further strengthen the collaboration with OPEC in our noble course to maintain oil market stability in the interests of producers, consumers and the global economy," he concluded.

On January 21, President Vladimir Putin approved the new line-up of the Russian government. Under his decrees, 12 ministers retained their posts in the new government, including Energy Minister Alexander Novak.