{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Press review: Impeachment fiasco may help re-elect Trump and US advances into Central Asia

Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, February 7
US President Donald Trump AP Photo/Evan Vucci
US President Donald Trump
© AP Photo/Evan Vucci

 

Izvestia: What awaits Trump after botched impeachment crusade

The completion of the impeachment trial, in which US President Donald Trump was acquitted, will solidify his position during the election campaign and improve his chances of being re-elected in November 2020, experts interviewed by Izvestia said.

Besides, the impeachment bid, which the US leader had repeatedly castigated as a witch-hunt, drove the Republican Party to rally around him. This, along with the image of a solid winner, will enable him to win over undecided voters.

Read also
Failed impeachment crusade against Trump won’t affect Russian-US ties, says expert

Of course, the outcome of the impeachment trial can be called a victory for Donald Trump, says Director of the Franklin D. Roosevelt Foundation for United States Studies at Moscow State University Yuri Rogulev. "He had to be on the defensive for several years, first due to Robert Mueller’s probe and then because of the impeachment process. Now, he can do what he does best, that is, pursue an offensive policy acting from the position of strength," he pointed out.

Referring to Trump’s re-election chances, Rogulev stressed that the incumbent US president had a number of advantages over other candidates. For one, he does not need to spend money on campaigning, since he appears on TV and in the press daily.

As for the alleged "Russian meddling" hoopla, both Congress and the US intelligence community will continue to keep a close eye on the situation, Rogulev added.

Alexey Portansky, a Professor of the Higher School of Economics, explained to Izvestia that Trump would extensively use the botched impeachment bid in his election campaign. He will show that this unjustified crusade was directed against him by schemers in the Democratic Party, the expert noted.

 

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Coronavirus outbreak can disrupt upcoming session of China’s parliament

The novel coronavirus epidemic has become a serious test for the leadership of the Chinese Communist Party, Nezavisimaya Gazeta writes. Whereas in December and in the first three weeks of January, China’s media outlets tried to downplay the danger of the infection focusing on positive events, the tone changed dramatically in the second half of the month. Media reports began to say that it was the party that could protect people from the deadly virus. The Communist Party’s Political Bureau set up a commission to monitor the situation. However, President Xi Jinping, who is also the General Secretary of the Chinese Communist Party’s Central Committee, is not among its members.

According to some political commentators, Xi does not want to be identified with efforts by local officials, who made a number of mistakes in the fight against the disease.

Read also
Number of coronavirus cases in China surpasses 31,100

Against this backdrop, Reuters reported some time ago citing a senior official in Beijing that the annual sessions of the Chinese parliament and the People’s Political Consultative Conference could be postponed. Both events usually take place on March 5.

"The decision to put off the session would be absolutely logical, since the main government bodies are under a quarantine. Several thousand delegates plus hundreds of journalists who were expected to come to the capital at that time would probably be unhappy that their lives were at risk," Alexander Lomanov, Deputy Director of the Primakov National Research Institute of World Economy and International Relations, told the paper. He noted that China had failed to provide a timely response to the coronavirus outbreak. In his view, restrictive measures should have been imposed before the New Year’s holidays began. "Some in the West suggest that students returning to universities and colleges could rebel. I believe, however, that young people in China can express their discontent with only one thing. The country’s leaders warned that people should be prepared for ‘black swan’ events, that is, an unexpected disaster. However, when that ‘black swan’ appeared, the government’s reaction was inappropriate," he said.

 

Kommersant: US to beef up its presence in Central Asia

The US Department of State has unveiled America’s new strategy for Central Asia. Judging by the document and statements made by US diplomats, Washington is ready to vie for influence in that region with Moscow and Beijing, Kommersant writes.

The new strategy stresses, in particular, that Central Asia is now viewed by Washington as an important geopolitical strategic region regardless of US presence in Afghanistan.

However, it contains little information on what precisely the Americans are going to do there in the future. It is clear though that the United States seeks to weaken the ties between the Central Asian states on the one hand, and Russia and China on the other, while pulling the region towards Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Kommersant’s sources in Russia’s government agencies said after familiarizing themselves with the document that they had expected more, because Washington announced that strategy a few months ago promising some kind of a breakthrough. One of the sources suggested that this is just a declarative part of the document, adding that it should also have a classified part.

At the same time, Russia is concerned about Washington’s potential steps in the region, particularly in the area of security. According to some reports, plans are in store to create an anti-crisis center in Kazakhstan to train specialists to protect nuclear facilities. The United States is also in talks with Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan on transit flights to and from Afghanistan through their airspace by US warplanes and reconnaissance aircraft. Moscow believes that the Americans seek to gain a foothold in the region with the help of such projects and agreements in order to use it to contain Russia and China.

 

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Russia opposes more cuts in oil production

Russia refuses to accept a new reduction in oil production of 600,000 barrels per day, which is expected to stop the ongoing drop in oil prices amid the coronavirus outbreak in China, Nezavisimaya Gazeta writes. This provisional cut in oil output was recommended on Thursday by the OPEC Joint Technical Committee.

According to media reports, Russia has asked for more time for consultations.

Moscow’s reluctance to cut production stems from a decrease in export revenues. Exports from Russia decreased by 2.1% over the past year, while net exports dropped by more than 11%. At the same time, the country continues to increase the physical volume of production and exports of hydrocarbons.

"Russia is interested in high oil prices. However, by cutting production, it cedes its market share to other countries. According to the latest data for 2019, Saudi Arabia supplied 7% more oil to China (83.32 mln tonnes or 1.67 mln barrels per day) than Russia (77.64 mln tonnes or 1.55 mln barrels per day). Thus, Russia ceded its title of China’s main oil supplier," Vyacheslav Abramov, director of the BCS Broker sales office, told Nezavisimaya Gazeta.

Alexey Antonov, an Alor Broker analyst, did not rule out that Moscow had taken a wait-and-see-attitude. "The hysteria around the coronavirus outbreak is gradually subsiding, the winter season in Europe is nearing its end. Everything seems to indicate that the market can return to normalcy by the end of February without the shock therapy from OPEC," the paper quotes him as saying.

 

Izvestia: Russians can be tested for immunity to coronavirus

The novel coronavirus can become part of a program to monitor Russians’ herd immunity to various infections, specialists from the Gamaleya Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology informed Izvestia.

Read also
Face masks made mandatory in Russia’s Khabarovsk to prevent coronavirus spread

"Everyone is now closely following the development of the 2019-nCoV epidemic, which is raging in China and which has already penetrated into other countries," Vladimir Gushchin, who heads the institute’s pathogenic microorganisms population variability mechanisms laboratory, told the paper. "Given the spotlight and general anxiety, I can assure you that if the virus retains its relevance as an epidemiological factor, it will certainly be included in the analytical system of the all-Russian monitoring of herd immunity in the future."

"It is not improbable that [in the future] the coronavirus will be something mundane, and we will be vaccinated against it. If the immunity is short-lived, then revaccination is possible. To determine that, the monitoring of social immunity will be required," he specified.

The response of the immune system to diseases should be of interest to scientists, without doubt, says member of the Russian State Duma’s (lower house) Healthcare Committee Boris Mendelevich. However, it is essential to make sure that they are concerned not only about the coronavirus, he noted.

"We have a large number of pathogenic viruses. The fatality rate from the novel coronavirus is about 2%. During the SARS outbreak, it reached 10-15%. I believe that mortality rate is the main criterion when choosing a disease for research," the lawmaker explained.

 

TASS is not responsible for the material quoted in these press reviews

Press review: Coronavirus to slow Russia’s growth and hackers threaten public health data
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, February 6
Read more
Russian antiviral drug being tested in China as treatment for new coronavirus
The drug can be used as a treatment for 15 types of flu
Read more
Erdogan discusses attack on Turkish military in Syria with Putin — media
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that the attack on Turkish military personnel in Syria damages joint peace efforts in the region
Read more
Russian Defense Ministry refutes reports on Russian forces shelled by pro-Turkish groups
Several media outlets and Telegram channels reported earlier that the Turkish army opened fire at positions of the Russian taskforce near the city of Tell Rifat in Syria's Aleppo governorate
Read more
Designer explains how Israel managed to hit Pantsyr-S system in Syria
On May 10, 2018 one of the Pantsyr-S vehicles of Syria’s air defense was destroyed by an Israeli guided missile, presumably launched by the anti-missile system Spike
Read more
There may not be another opportunity to implement Russia’s national projects, says Putin
The Russian leader called on the government to monitor the work and decisions made within this program aimed to improve Russia’s economy and social well-being of citizens
Read more
Ancient paintings discovered during Moscow Kremlin’s Uspensky Cathedral restoration
Russia has very few surviving frescos created in late XV - early XVI centuries
Read more
At least 8-10 months needed to develop coronavirus vaccine, says Russian health minister
Read more
Foreign Ministry blames terrorists for death of Russian, Turkish military experts in Syria
More than 1,000 attacks have been recorded in the past two weeks alone, the Russian Foreign Ministry said
Read more
US Senate votes to acquit Trump on power abuse, obstruction of Congress
The outcome of the vote is final and cannot be appealed
Read more
Russia ready to start manufacturing Kalashnikov assault rifles in India
The joint venture is currently preparing a technical and commercial proposal for the Indian Defense Ministry
Read more
Syrian army enters Saraqib in Idlib region — TV
The troops launched a sweep operation in Saraqib’s residential areas after illegal armed groups had abandoned the city
Read more
No plans so far to include US, Canada, UK into Russian e-visas project — ministry
The visa issue is among the strongest irritants in Russian-US relations at the moment
Read more
Scientists discover antibody that can neutralize 2019-nCoV coronavirus
This discovery, according to the scientists, gives hope that CR3022 compound, combined with other antibodies that can bind with the new coronavirus, would allow to create the first effective remedies for the novel pneumonia and stop the epidemics
Read more
US to introduce new sanctions against Nord Stream 2 — media
European investors or companies desirous to buy gas flowing over the pipeline can be affected this time, Handelsblatt newspaper reports
Read more
Berlin does not accept exterritorial sanctions, Germany’s Cabinet says
The US intends to impose new sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline if Russia attempts to complete its construction, media reported Tuesday, citing US diplomatic sources
Read more
Evacuees from China to be quarantined in Russia's Tyumen Region
According to the information provided by the Foreign Ministry, this list currently includes 147 people
Read more
80 people dead in Iran's missile attack on US bases in Iraq — Reuters
Earlier, CNN reported that Iran's missiles hit the part of the air base in Iraq where no US troops were stationed
Read more
Turkey failed to fulfill ‘a couple of key commitments’ in Idlib, Lavrov says
First, they failed to separate the armed opposition from the terrorists for the Nusra Front, the Russian foreign minister said
Read more
Russia, Cuba work on large-scale projects in energy and metallurgy, says Lavrov
According to the top diplomat, Russia and Cuba continue to "build a model of long-term mutually beneficial cooperation," which does not depend on foreign policy agenda and aims
Read more
Plane with Russian children on board departs from Syria
The press service of the Russian Children's Rights Commissioner Anna Kuznetsova said that the children will be taken to the National Medical Research Center of Children's Health, where relatives will be waiting for them
Read more
Defense Ministry: Israel's air strike at Damascus could have affected passenger plane
The plane was escorted out of the danger zone and assisted in landing at the Hmeymim air base
Read more
Press review: Lukashenko cozies up to US and is Erdogan blocking Syria’s road to victory
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, February 5
Read more
India to boost licensed production of Russian T-90S tanks, says federal agency
India is one of the largest operators of the T-90S
Read more
Russia ready to supply India with more kits to assemble T-90S tanks
T-90s is the main battle tank in service with the Ground Forces of India
Read more
Russia’s Strategic Missile Force employs Yars ICBMs in large-scale drills in Siberia
During the drills, the missile troops will perform a march to a distance of up to 100 km
Read more
OMV does not expect early resumption of Nord Stream 2 construction
On Feb 4, Handelsblatt newspaper reported citing US diplomatic sources, that the US intends to impose new sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline if Russia attempts to complete its construction
Read more
Turkey doesn’t need to come into collision with Russia, Erdogan says
Ankara has very serious strategic projects with Russia, according to the Turkish president
Read more
Turkey sets up four new observation points in Syria’s Idlib, media reports say
Earlier, the Syrian Army Command said in a communique that the Turkish forces took positions on the line between the towns of Binnish, Ma’aret Masrin and Taftanaz
Read more
Press review: Erdogan riled over Syria attack and Saudi-Iran spat emerges over Trump plan
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, February 4
Read more
Russia’s top brass uploads video of upgraded Tu-160M bomber’s debut flight
Read more
Upcoming Aist-2T satellites to digitize entire Russian surface in one year
The Aist-2T are scheduled for launch in 2022
Read more
Russian Foreign Ministry releases collection of documents on 1945 Yalta Conference
According to Russia’s diplomatic office, its archives contain one-of-a-kind documents related to the Soviet Union’s foreign policy and diplomacy during World War II and the Great Patriotic War
Read more
Erdogan rules out backtracking on S-400 deal with Russia
The deliveries of S-400 air defense systems to Turkey began on July 12
Read more
T-15 Armata heavy combat vehicle to take part in Victory Parade in Moscow’s Red Square
Armed with the new module, the combat vehicles are capable of firing from a halt, on the move and on the float
Read more
Kremlin hopes US stops demonizing Russia as 'boogeyman' in its domestic political battles
Russia "traditionally does not consider itself entitled to intervene in the domestic affairs of the United States," the Kremlin spokesman said
Read more
Russian military conduct patrol mission in Syria without Turkish side
In the past 24 hours, militants violated the ceasefire in the Idlib de-escalation zone 31 times
Read more
Russian figure skaters make clean sweep of podium at European Championships
Alena Kostornaia showed a result of 240.81 points and won gold in women's singles
Read more
Putin, Erdogan hold telephone talks on Syria — Kremlin
The Kremlin press service said that the sides expressed mutual concern "over the escalation of the situation in the Idlib de-escalation zone"
Read more
Syrian defenses repelling Israeli air raid on Damascus — SANA
SANA said the majority of projectiles were intercepted before striking their targets
Read more
Russia's top brass says White Helmets to upload video on fake chemical attack in Idlib
The footage will show off the consequences of an alleged bomb strike by the Syrian Air Force with an unknown chemical agent
Read more
Russian defense firm at final stage of developing new combat module
The AU-220M is an unmanned cannon and machine-gun module
Read more
Russia’s latest artillery and mortar systems to go into serial production in 2021
The trials will end in the coming 18 months
Read more
One worker dies buried by collapsing roof of sports facility in St. Petersburg
Three more workers, who were at the site, survived the accidents
Read more
Putin says Russia ready for restoring Moscow-London mutually respectful dialogue
The current state of relations between Russia and Great Britain hardly satisfies both sides, Putin said
Read more
Ukraine can’t take Crimea even if Russia gives it away, says Ukrainian leader’s envoy
Permanent representative of the Ukrainian president for Crimea Anton Korinevich called the Russian Federation "the agressor"
Read more
Turkish forces shell Damascus’ positions near Saraqib in Idlib, media reports say
Turkey’s attack came at the same time as the counterattack of Syrian armed groups attempting to return to their previous positions lost during the Syrian government’s advance in the area
Read more
Russia to react to US-NATO exercise Defender 2020 in Europe — Lavrov
Moscow will react in a way that will not create unnecessary risks, according to the Russian top diplomat
Read more
Russia to deliver two Project 11356 frigates to India in first half of 2024
Russia and India signed contracts in November 2018 on the delivery of four Project 11356 frigates
Read more
Turkish foreign minister vows tough response to clashes in Syria
Earlier, Mevlut Cavusoglu noted that Turkey continues to apply joint efforts with Russia to alleviate tensions in Syria’s Idlib
Read more
Moscow concerned over low-yield nuclear warheads deployed on US submarines
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said the deployment suggests that "the pronouncements made by the American side in the declarative form about the possibility of deploying... in a hypothetical conflict are already being embodied in the metal and items"
Read more