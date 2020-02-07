Face masks made mandatory in Russia’s Khabarovsk to prevent coronavirus spread

KHABAROVSK, February 7. /TASS/. Khabarovsk has made the wearing of face masks obligatory to fight the spike in respiratory diseases and prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the city administration said Friday.

"This decision has been made by the city commission on the prevention and liquidation of emergencies. Wearing filter masks is obligatory for transport, retail, and bank employees, teachers, doctors and everyone who comes in contact with large numbers of people every day," the message says, adding that wearing masks outdoors is not required. Masks are only mandatory indoors and must be changed every two hours.

The city is also curtailing mass events in social, medical, educational, commercial, services and catering organizations.

"These compulsory measures are caused by a spike in the seasonal flu and common cold in Khabarovsk, as well as to prevent the coronavirus, should the infection permeate into the city," said Tatiana Skorik, Deputy Chairwoman of the city administration’s Health, Fitness and Sports Department.

Mask sale restriction

The city commission on emergencies assured that there are enough masks in stores for everyone, despite the sale restrictions introduced last week.

"We have some 40,000 masks in stock at the moment," says Denis Ulybyshev, head of the ‘Pharmacia’ regional budgetary institution. "On February 12, we plan to receive 50,000 more. […] Last week, a sale restriction was introduced,” he noted in which “no more than 15 masks,” could be acquired by one person.