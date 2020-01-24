{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Press review: What Davos 2020 focused on and why Putin asked UNSC members to meet

Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, January 24
© AP Photo/Michael Probst

 

Izvestia: Davos 2020 zooms in on ecology and sustainable development

The 50th anniversary of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos has concluded. The forum’s official theme was "Stakeholders for a Cohesive and Sustainable World", but discussions about environmental degradation and climate change became the focus, Izvestia wrote. Prior to and during the forum, supporters of teen eco-activist Greta Thunberg held demonstrations, preventing forum participants from getting around Davos and its surrounding areas. Her performances became one of the most anticipated in Davos as the speech by US President Donald Trump. At the same time, on the sidelines every now and then there was talk that Davos was not the way it used to be.

Read also
Putin appoints three former cabinet members to new positions

Minister of Economic Development Maxim Oreshkin was expected to head the Russian delegation to the World Economic Forum. However, a week before the event, he suddenly became acting minister, and on the day of his first speech in Davos, he was just an "economist". There were no officials from other Russian departments at the forum. However, Russia’s powerful business sector was present almost in full force. The forum was attended by CEO of Rusal and En+ Oleg Deripaska, Yandex CEO Arkady Volozh, Head of Renova Viktor Vekselberg, founder of VKontakte and Telegram Pavel Durov, Lukoil CEO Vagit Alekperov, and others. The main session of the Russia House was a discussion of inequality as a barrier to economic growth. In total, 3,000 people from 117 countries participated in the forum, including 53 heads of state and government.

Despite the intense agenda, Russian WEF participants on the sidelines talked about the 2020 forum being not as good as it was in 2019, the newspaper wrote, adding that one of the Russian representatives even said that the forum, in principle, is getting worse every year.

Managing Partner of EY for Russia Alexander Ivlev did not agree with this opinion. He told Izvestia that Davos is a platform "where you can meet with customers, and discuss issues related to global trends and global business". "Russia’s agenda is well covered in the framework of the Russia House. I can’t say that this year has become worse than last year. I reached all the goals that I set for myself," he said.

Another forum participant, CEO of Integral Petroleum SA Murat Seitnepesov considers the Davos forum to be the most important platform for discussing pressing issues. "It is absolutely right that at a forum of such caliber as WEF, the environmental problem was raised. Sustainable development includes sustainable ecology. This may not be as important right now, but the forum always looks further. This is one of the development goals," he said.

 

Izvestia: Putin calls on UN Security Council members to join forces for peace

During Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to the Jerusalem-hosted World Holocaust Forum, the president proposed that leaders from the permanent members of the UN Security Council could meet in 2020, Izvestia wrote. According to him, the dialogue would work towards finding solutions to many regional problems and avoid large-scale conflicts. In Israel, the Russian leader also took part in the opening of a monument to honor the wartime residents and defenders of Nazi-besieged Leningrad. In addition, Putin held bilateral talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israel’s President Reuven Rivlin, he also managed to talk with the mother of an Israeli woman, Naama Issachar, jailed in Russia on drug charges.

Read also
Putin assures convicted Israeli woman’s mother everything will be fine

During his speech, the Russian president proposed a specific initiative. He invited the leaders of those countries that are permanent members of the UN Security Council (Russia, the United States, China, France and the United Kingdom) to hold a meeting in 2020 to solve global problems. According to him, the UN founding states shoulder primary responsibility for maintaining peace, and their actions should serve as an example to the rest of the world. Putin noted that the event could be held in any convenient place.

The idea is very timely, given how many new conflicts have arisen in recent years, Vladimir Dzhabarov, First Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council’s Committee on Foreign Affairs told Izvestia. "The initiative of the Russian president is remarkable, since it is not always possible to discuss all complex issues in the Security Council. If a separate summit of "the five" is held, then they could make decisions, for example, on saving Libya, and avoid the final collapse of the state," he explained.

Israeli and Russian stances on World War II coincide, Dzhabarov also pointed out. According to him, these two countries can be considered leaders in the movement to preserve historical memory. "The memory of the World War II is what unites us. Attempts to distort history have very specific political reasons. However, some Eastern European countries are trying to form some alternative version of the history of the Holocaust, denying the involvement of their "national heroes" in these horrific crimes. Moreover, it is specifically these countries that are the driving forces behind anti-Russian resolutions, which, as we have seen, are adopted by the European Parliament," Alexander Dyukov, director of the Historical Memory Foundation, told Izvestia.

 

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Belarus bluffs with alternative oil supplies to haggle over price with Russia

A tanker with Norwegian oil for Belarus arrived in the port of Klaipeda, Lithuania. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko made it clear that this was a trial supply to hammer out a mechanism for operating with world oil prices. There is no official data on its cost, but according to experts, Belarus will have to shell out more money on this oil than for Russian supplies. In their opinion, careful thinking will force Minsk to seek a compromise with Russian suppliers, Nezavisimaya Gazeta wrote.

The information and service website tut.by, referring to its sources in the oil sector, wrote that transportation would cost $20 per tonne. Taking into account the market price of oil of around $470 per tonne, then it could cost Belarus $490-520 per tonne. Meanwhile, Russian oil was offered for 83% of the world price, or about $385 per tonne. Thus, Minsk’s losses could rocket to about $2 bln per year, if the entire volume is bought from alternative sources.

Read also
Belarus to purchase 30-40% of required oil volumes from Russia, says Lukashenko

However, right now, Belarus is not looking at completely rejecting Russia’s oil. Lukashenko has set out to buy only 30-40% of the required volumes in Russia. According to experts, this move indicates that by refusing to sign contracts on Russia’s terms, Minsk is merely bluffing and haggling over the price.

Analyzing the situation, project manager of BelarusSecurityBlog Andrey Porotnikov claims that Minsk was not ready for the Russian oil ultimatum and the decision to refuse Russian oil when buying on Russian conditions was made spontaneously and emotionally.

Experts also noted technical factors. In particular, Mikhail Grachev, a financial analyst said that Belarusian refineries could only work with the North Sea oil grade supplied by Norway, and Russian Urals oil. Therefore, "the choice of alternative supplies from our government is not so great," the expert noted.

 

Vedomosti: Libyan rivals will try to come to terms in Geneva

The first meeting of the Libyan Joint Military Commission is due to take place in Geneva next week, UN Special Envoy for Libya Ghassan Salame said. According to him, the parties to the conflict - Prime Minister of the Government of National Accord Fayez al-Sarraj and Commander of the Libyan National Army (LNA) Khalifa Haftar - gave him the names of the participants in the meeting. Vedomosti reported that this opened the door to convening the first meeting of the commission so that the Moscow-Ankara brokered truce announced on January 12, would move to a full-fledged ceasefire by the end of January. However, sources told Vedomosti, the future of the ceasefire would be difficult.

Read also
Libya's joint military committee to meet on January 28

The event in Geneva is tentatively scheduled for January 28, this is the first attempt to bring the parties together for a personal discussion of the Libyan conflict since Haftar’s troops attacked Tripoli in April 2019, a diplomatic source told Vedomosti. It is obvious, that the position of representatives of each side based on the behavior of their leaders, especially Haftar, will be as tough as possible, which reduces the chances of an early rapprochement, the source added. Attempts to sign a ceasefire deal have failed, the source said. Haftar is still torn between his main allies, trying to please all of them, a source close to the Russian Ministry of Defense told the newspaper.

The full-scale conflict has been halted, the active use of pro-Turkish units in Libya recruited from Syrian militants has been avoided solely thanks to the agreements by the presidents of Russia and Turkey, another source told Vedomosti.

For Haftar, it is disadvantageous to withdraw troops when Tripoli is in their sights, and he wants to start negotiations from a position of strength, said Leonid Isaev, an associate professor at the Higher School of Economics. However, according to him, the decisive and still unknown factor for Haftar is Ankara’s position. "Turkey’s military intervention will seriously harm not Haftar’s army itself, but his allies, primarily Egypt," the expert said. Therefore, Haftar is taking this type of ambiguous position.

 

Kommersant: Ankara presents Moscow with gas manufacturing offer off the coast of Cyprus

Turkey and Greece renewed a long-standing dispute over the balance of power in the Aegean and Mediterranean Seas. Although formally the countries are part of one military-political bloc - NATO, Ankara has called on Greece to stop deploying weapons to islands located a few kilometers from the Turkish coast. Furthermore, disagreements around Cyprus have exacerbated the situation, Kommersant wrote. Nicosia slammed Turkey as a “pirate state”, but now Ankara is looking to Moscow as a possible ally.

The situation in the region is complicated by the fact that Ankara in the near future plans to start gas production off the coast of Cyprus. On January 20, top EU diplomat Josep Borrell, announced his readiness to extend sanctions against Ankara, adding a number of Turkish citizens and companies responsible for drilling to the blacklist. Turkey, in turn, also expects to enlist the support of a partner: Russia. According to Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, he sees an opportunity between Turkey and Russia for gas production prospects off the coast of Cyprus. According to him, Cyprus was one of the topics that the presidents of the two countries had discussed during their last meeting.

According to Director of the Center for the Study of New Turkey Yuri Mavashev, the real goal of Ankara in the Mediterranean is to achieve the construction of its own gas pipeline to spite the EastMed project (East Mediterranean Gas Pipeline). The initiators of this project - Israel, Cyprus, and Greece - signed a construction agreement on January 2. "Turkey is annoyed that its opinion was not taken into account on the EastMed project, so it will pressure its neighbors in different ways," Mavashev told Kommersant. "The Turks want to use Russia as an irritant for the European Union. After all, EastMed is a competitor to the TurkStream gas pipeline. However, all this is nothing more than cunning maneuvers by Turkish diplomacy, the ultimate goal of which is to gain access to the gas fields of Cyprus," the expert added.

 

TASS is not responsible for the material quoted in these press reviews

Press review: Putin’s visit to historic Holocaust Forum and coronavirus’ economic impact
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, January 23
Read more
Kremlin: Russia’s policy on Ukraine remains unchanged
Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that this has nothing to do with reality and reflects only a personal viewpoint of the person who speaks about that
Read more
Queen Elizabeth II signs Brexit bill into law
The UK will leave the EU on January 31
Read more
Soyuz rocket’s malfunction will be eliminated in one or two weeks - sources
The launch was cancelled over a problem with the booster’s electrical equipment
Read more
Beijing health officials declare highest emergency threat level over coronavirus outbreak
At the moment, 29 people have been infected in Beijing, and one patient is in serious but stable condition
Read more
Moscow airport launches inquiry after two cats die due to improper handling of luggage
Two cats died after sustaining serious wounds during transportation, the third one suffered from hypothermia but survived
Read more
Dutch foreign minister’s speculations over plane crash in Iran impermissible — Zakharova
The diplomat recalled that Russia had provided sufficient evidence in the MH17 case testifying that all charges against it were absolutely groundless
Read more
Russian Caspian Flotilla sailors uncover enemy underwater drones in drills
The sailors employed the sonar systems to search for underwater objects and determine their characteristics at ranges of over 200 meters with the minimal margin error in coordinates
Read more
US considering possibility of new sanctions against Russia over Venezuela — Pompeo
US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo said that Washington is "looking closely at every element, resources"
Read more
Russian Defense Ministry invites NATO countries to Army Games 2020
In all, 250 teams totaling 6,000 people were expected to take part in the event in 2020, according to the top brass
Read more
Israel begins handover of buildings in Jerusalem’s Old City to Russian church — minister
The complex of buildings was built by the Imperial Orthodox Palestine Society in 1986, on land bought by Tsar Alexander III in 1859
Read more
Kremlin says public vote on constitutional amendments won’t be formality
The order and schedule of this vote are being drafted, according to the presidential press secretary
Read more
UN chief names four horsemen of apocalypse that threaten modern world
"Our world is edging closer to the point of no return," he said
Read more
UN welcomes Putin’s initiative to organize summit of UNSC permanent members
Deputy Spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General Farhan Haq said that "we encourage dialogue among Member States as a matter of principle"
Read more
Bulgaria declares two Russian diplomats accused of espionage personae non gratae
No evidence has been provided confirming that their activities were incompatible with their status, the Russian Embassy in Bulgaria commented
Read more
Belarusian president approves draft protocol on amending gas deal with Russia
A presidential decree vests the country’s government with credentials for negotiating on the draft protocol
Read more
Putin, Netanyahu unveil monument to Leningrad siege defenders in Jerusalem
The monument was erected in Sacher Park located close to Israel’s Foreign Ministry buildings, Supreme Court and Knesset
Read more
World Champion Lasitskene says likely to file lawsuit against Russian athletics body RusAF
She promised that in case a court refuses to accept my lawsuit against RusAF in the capacity of a public organization, she will start filing lawsuits against particular people
Read more
Ukraine’s ex-President Poroshenko grilled by investigators for nearly four hours
Poroshenko is involved in 16 criminal proceedings at various stages of their investigation
Read more
Pentagon aggravates situation around interaction in Syria - Russian Defense Ministry
Earlier US Special Representative for Syria James Jeffrey said that about 14 months ago, US troops intercepted a Russian major general in the Syrian area of Manbij
Read more
US-China trade agreement poses risk for global trade, says Russian presidential aide
The European reaction on the US-China deal raises fears, Maksim Oreshkin said
Read more
Russia ready to boost cooperation with Palestine, sees its concerns, Putin says
At the meeting with Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas, Putin also voiced intention to discuss the overall situation in the region with him and recalled that "we are of course expecting you in Moscow this May"
Read more
Putin shakes hands with Prince Charles at Jerusalem forum
At the hall entrance, the Russian leader was greeted by Israeli President Reuven Rivlin who saw him to his front row central seat by himself and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
Read more
Zarif: person who downed Ukrainian airliner by mistake is in prison
Iran’s top diplomat compared the incident with the crash of an Iranian airliner shot down by the US Armed Forces by mistake in 1988
Read more
Seven cases of coronavirus noted in regions bordering Russia - Ministry of Health
Laboratory-confirmed cases of the disease are still not detected in Russia
Read more
80 people dead in Iran's missile attack on US bases in Iraq — Reuters
Earlier, CNN reported that Iran's missiles hit the part of the air base in Iraq where no US troops were stationed
Read more
Russia’s first space launch in 2020 delayed for 24 hours — source
As per another source, the blast-off may be postponed indefinitely
Read more
Russia’s Ka-52 attack helicopter gets broadband communications system
The Ka-52 is the world’s sole helicopter, which is equipped with the high-speed data transmission system
Read more
Russian Black Sea Fleet warship fires Kalibr cruise missiles during drills
Under the drills’ scenario, the ship’s crew thwarted a notional enemy’s air attack
Read more
Hainan's biggest resort city sets up HQ to tackle coronavirus
Four new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in China's Hainan
Read more
Press review: Russia’s new PM culls cabinet and did the USSR help to create Israel
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, January 22
Read more
Zvezda shipyard plans to deliver first Aframax class tanker by Sep - Oct 2020
Read more
Russia studies US-China agreement, ready to act if it infringes upon its rights
Economic Development Deputy Minister Timur Maximov explained that Russia has a number of tools it can use - from purely political to legal
Read more
Lavrov to UN envoy: Damascus regained control over border zones adjacent to Iraq, Turkey
Moscow does not overdramatize the absence of considerable progress in the activities of Syria’s Constitutional Committee, according to the Russian foreign minister
Read more
Russian Helicopters rolls out new model for Special Forces
The makeover has "improved the weapons, the means of target detection and identification," the company's CEO said
Read more
Urals armored division employs new method of defense against attack drones in drills
Under the drills’ scenario, a notional enemy planned to employ strike drones to attack a column of the tank regiment making a march to the designated area
Read more
Ten Su-34 fighter-bombers hold maneuverable aerial battle in Urals drills
The Su-34 multirole supersonic fighter-bomber is designated to effectively strike enemy ground and air targets day and night in any weather conditions
Read more
Press review: What Davos 2020 focused on and why Putin asked UNSC members to meet
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, January 24
Read more
Russia reserves right for tit-for-tat measures after diplomats’ expulsion from Bulgaria
Foreign Ministry said Bulgaria gave no clear evidence for its decision to expel Russian diplomats
Read more
This week in photos: China's coronavirus, snow in Moscow, and a horse on a Paris catwalk
Take a look at the world in pictures from TASS photo gallery
Read more
Putin appoints three former cabinet members to new positions
The Russian government led by Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev resigned on January 15
Read more
Stril Explorer vessel to survey Nord Stream 2 route
US President Donald Trump on December 20, 2019 signed the US defense budget providing for sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 and companies that participate in the project
Read more
Russia regrets Japan joined ‘anti-Russian spy mania’
The statement comes amid Japanese media reports that stolen secret commercial data were allegedly transferred to employees of Russia’s trade mission in Japan
Read more
Putin curtails visit to Israel, Palestine — Kremlin
The Russian president will meet with the mother of Naama Issachar, an Israeli national detained in Russia
Read more
Russian large amphibious assault ship takes to sea for further trials
It was earlier reported that the final stage of shipbuilders’ sea trials aboard the Pyotr Morgunov would be combined with state trials
Read more
Third patient hospitalized in St. Petersburg over coronavirus scare
Earlier reports disclosed that two people - Russian and Chinese nationals who came from China - were taken to hospital due to coronavirus suspicions
Read more
Putin: Nothing in history can hold a candle to the Holocaust, Siege of Leningrad
The Russian president noted that the whole world was aware of the heroism of the defenders of Leningrad thanks to the multitude of documented evidence on the matter
Read more
FSB uncovers explosives allegedly stashed away by Ukrainian special services in Crimea
The explosives exceeded a total mass of 5 kg, according to the Federal Security Service
Read more
Electronic warfare specialists lead troops through mine-studded road in Tajikistan drills
The motor rifle units uncovered an ambush and eliminated the notional enemy’s subversive groups while on the move, firing all types of weapons, according to the Central Military District's press service
Read more
Russian fighter jets scrambled twice on interception missions in last week
The Russian Defense Ministry said that 40 foreign aircraft conducted reconnaissance near Russian borders in the past week
Read more
Number of Chinese citizens taken to hospital from hotel in Moscow rises to eight
Now 220 citizens of the People’s Republic of China stay in the hotel
Read more