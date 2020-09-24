{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

NDB prices USD 2 billion benchmark bond to further support COVID emergency response

The New Development Bank's (NDB) latest issue in the international capital markets represents another strong step forward in developing its yield curve

SHANGHAI, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 22, 2020, the New Development Bank (NDB) priced its USD 2 billion, 5-year COVID Response Bond in the international capital markets, following its inaugural issuance on June 16, 2020. This is the NDB's largest-ever USD benchmark bond to date.

The net proceeds of the bond issuance will be used to finance sustainable development activities in the Bank's member countries, including COVID-related emergency assistance programs. NDB is targeting to provide up to USD 10 billion in crisis-related assistance, including financing healthcare and social safety-related expenditures, as well as supporting economic recovery efforts. NDB has approved USD 4 billion of COVID-19 related emergency assistance projects to date.

The transaction marks NDB's second foray into the international capital markets following a highly successful inaugural benchmark issuance. The transaction garnered notable demand from a geographically diverse investor base, and substantial participation from central banks and official institutions, which accounted for 66% of final allocations. The geographic distribution of investors of the final bond book was: Asia – 57%, EMEA – 34%, Americas – 9%.

The 5-year benchmark bond was issued at a spread of 37 bps over mid-swaps and pays a fixed annual coupon of 0.625%. Bank of China, Barclays, Citi, Goldman Sachs International and Standard Chartered Bank are acting as lead managers of the bond issuance.

"We are grateful for the enthusiastic response from investors to our second benchmark transaction which supports NDB's fight against the COVID-19 outbreak in our member countries. The transaction resonated well with investors and led to an extremely high-quality book, which saw a significant contribution from central banks and official institutions," said Mr. Leslie Maasdorp, NDB Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. "I would like to express my appreciation to investors for their continued support for NDB and our sustainable development mandate. It allows us to work together with our member countries to respond to the adverse public health and economic challenges caused by the pandemic."

Qiu Wei, Deputy General Manager, Investment Banking & Asset Management Department at Bank of China said: "The successful pricing of the USD bond not only demonstrates NDB's market impact and JLMs' expertise, but also strengthens the ties between NDB and its member countries. Furthermore, this issuance will help push forward NDB's efforts to help member countries in fighting the challenges brought by the COVID-19 epidemic."

Harry Koppel, Managing Director, SSAR Origination at Barclays said: "Huge congratulations to the New Development Bank for this remarkable result on their second-ever USD benchmark transaction in the international capital markets. NDB took another large step forward, issuing both a larger size and at a longer tenor than its debut issue. And indeed, this was all achieved with a minimum new issue concession vs. estimated fair value. It has been a privilege to work with the NDB team on this transaction, beginning all the way back in July with virtual marketing, and this outcome is a testament to all the work and dedication by the team."

Philip Brown, Head of Public Sector Debt Origination at Citi said: "This was a terrific second Dollar Benchmark for the NDB, who is seeing the benefit of their considerable and continuous program of investor relations. Building on the successful debut 3-year benchmark in June, we've now gone longer, larger and tighter. Congratulations to the NDB Treasury team, it's been our privilege to travel on this exciting journey with them as NDB builds out its capital markets presence so successfully."

Maud Le Moine, Head of SSA DCM at Goldman Sachs International at Goldman Sachs International said: "NDB's second COVID-response USD benchmark comes at a critical time when the COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect many countries globally. Building on the success and performance of their debut USD issuance before the summer, today's USD transaction extends the NDB curve with a new $2bn 5yr, priced 1bp inside of their inaugural issue. The deal achieved an orderbook of $2.4bn and 66% participation from official institutions, a testament to NDB's continuous marketing effort globally. It has been an honour to be a part of NDB's story this year and we congratulate the team on another incredible milestone."

Annemarie Ganatra, Managing Director, Capital Markets at Standard Chartered Bank said: "Standard Chartered is honoured to support New Development Bank's highly successful second USD benchmark bond issuance.  The 5yr issue, NDB's largest to date, achieved a flat yield and spread to the outstanding 3yr USD benchmark, and attracted a diverse and high-quality order book; a testament to the borrower's strong profile in the international SSA markets."

Bond Summary Terms

Issuer

New Development Bank (NDB)

Issuer rating

AA+ (S&P) / AA+ (Fitch) / AAA (JCR) / AAA (ACRA)

Format

Reg S, Registered form

Size

USD 2,000,000,000

Settlement date

29 September, 2020

Maturity date

29 September, 2025

Issue price

99.651%

Issue yield

0.695%

Coupon

0.625%, Fixed, Annual 30/360

Denomination

USD 200k+1k

Listing

Euronext Dublin Regulated Market – Irish Stock Exchange

Lead managers

Bank of China, Barclays, Citi, Goldman Sachs International, Standard Chartered Bank

Co-managers

China Construction Bank, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited, HSBC, Nomura, TD Securities, Royal Bank of Canada

Background information

In December 2019, the NDB registered its inaugural USD 50 billion Euro Medium Term Note Programme in the international capital markets. The Programme has been rated 'AA+' by Fitch and has been assigned 'AA+' long-term and 'A-1+' short-term issue ratings by S&P. The Base Prospectus, each supplement thereto and any Final Terms published in relation to any series of Notes is or will be available for viewing at here.

The NDB established Emergency Assistance Facility to meet the emergency needs of its member countries. Emergency loans to the member countries could be used to finance direct expenses related to the fight against the COVID-19 outbreak or provide support to governmental measures contributing to economic recovery. The NDB targets to provide up to USD 10 billion in crisis-related assistance. As at September 22, 2020, the Bank has provided RMB 7 billion Emergency Assistant Program Loan to the Government of China, USD 1 billion Emergency Assistance Program Loan to the Government of India, USD 1 billion Emergency Assistance Program Loan to the Government of the republic of South Africa and USD 1 billion Emergency Assistance Program Loan to the Government of Federative Republic Brazil.

The NDB was established by Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa to mobilize resources for infrastructure and sustainable development projects in BRICS and other emerging economies and developing countries, complementing the existing efforts of multilateral and regional financial institutions for global growth and development. The NDB received 'AA+' long-term issuer credit ratings from S&P and Fitch and 'AAA' foreign currency long-term issuer rating from Japan Credit Rating Agency (JCR) and Analytical Credit Rating Agency (ACRA).

CONTACT: Evan Liu, (852) 5622 1735, evan.liu@ketchum.com

Casio to Release MT-G Series Watches with Newly Developed Dual Core Guard Structure
Read more
WHO set to help promote Sputnik V vaccine
WHO Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge highly praised Russian President Vladimir Putin’s speech at the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly, in particular for his support to the WHO
Read more
Putin says Russia must remain a strong presidential republic
Putin thanked the Federation Council members for their participation in preparation of the amendments to the basic law
Read more
Post-registration trials of Sputnik V vaccine to be completed in summer 2021
After that it will be possible to continue the study of the vaccine in children
Read more
ISS to adjust orbit to avoid unidentified space object, says source
The source said that according to Russia’s and US’s calculations, the ISS is currently in flying in the so-called red zone and the collision is highly probable
Read more
Russia, Turkey to resume join patrol missions along M4 highway in Syria soon — Lavrov
The Turkish side reiterated its commitments to fight against terrorism and separate terrorists from the opposition that is ready for dialogue
Read more
Several countries refuse to recognize Lukashenko’s legitimacy following inauguration
The Baltic countries were the first to refuse to recognize Lukashenko’s legitimacy
Read more
Russia’s top diplomat urges to stave off attempts to weaken arms control framework
Lavrov also called for preventing the mandates of the UN’s major bodies from being diluted and and their responsibilities from overlapping
Read more
Bal, Bastion missile systems hit naval targets in Kavkaz-2020 exercise
Also, military personnel practiced evasive maneuvers to escape counterattacks, and changed, organized and camouflaged firing positions
Read more
Russian, Belarusian airborne troops land with vehicles during ‘Slavic Brotherhood’ drills
The landing operation was supervised by Russian Airborne Troops commander Andrei Serdyukov and Belarusian Minister of Defense Viktor Khrenin
Read more
Russian S-400, Pantsir-S systems repel air and missile strike at Kavkaz-2020 drills
All flights took place with friend-or-foe identification turned off, according to the top brass
Read more
Russia’s newest Kazan nuclear submarine enters White Sea for trials
The Kazan submarine was laid down on July 24, 2009 and launched in 2017
Read more
Su-30 fighter that crashed in Russia on Tuesday may have been hit during drills — source
The Su-30 fighter crashed in Russia’s Tver Region during a planned training flight on Tuesday
Read more
Russian, Armenian military begin joint exercise Kavkaz-2020 in Armenia
More than 1,500 officers and men and 300 pieces of military equipment, including tactical and army aviation and drones are involved in the exercise
Read more
Russian Foreign Ministry slams US attempts to forge coalition against Nord Stream 2
Read more
US slaps sanctions on six individuals, two companies from Russia
Inclusion into the sanction list means asset freezing in the United States and ban for US citizens or firms to conduct business with persons in the list
Read more
Lukashenko sworn in as Belarusian president
The inauguration ceremony was attended by several hundred people
Read more
Militants stage chemical attack in Idlib to accuse Syrian government — center
ccording to the Syrian Foreign Ministry, militants have prepared two tonnes of toxic agents which they are keeping in an inhabited locality in the southwest of Idlib province
Read more
Press review: EU backs down on sanctions and Israel to normalize ties with Sudan
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, September 22
Read more
Putin calls for strengthening WHO, removing obstacles for partnership in healthcare sector
The Russian leader noted that during the coronavirus pandemic there were no borders for solidarity between doctors, volunteers and people of different countries and many "countries have also been helping each other selflessly and open-heartedly"
Read more
Moscow to expand retaliatory list of EU officials banned from entering Russia — diplomat
The Foreign Ministry spokeswoman recalled that lately the EU took a number of unfriendly steps towards Russia and Russian citizens, thus bypassing the existing international norms and using sanctions on far-fetched and absurd pretexts
Read more
ISS successfully avoided unidentified space debris, says NASA administrator
Earlier, NASA reported that the ISS crew had had to take a precautionary measure to relocate to the Soyuz spacecraft as a fragment of space debris was approaching the ISS
Read more
Russian scientists create chip that accelerates development of 6G networks
Introducing sixth generation communication networks requires solving such technological tasks as deployment of relatively more base stations closer to the subscriber, according to the presidential representative on digital and technological development
Read more
Press review: What Putin offered the world in UN speech and US itching to oust Maduro
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, September 23
Read more
Russian intelligence chief points to West’s anti-Nord Stream 2 scheme fueling Navalny case
According to the high-ranking official, the efforts to block the Nord Stream 2 project are a typical example of unfair competition for the European market of gas
Read more
Mi-38 helicopter to be equipped with unique anti-icing system
The new equipment will enable Mi-38 to prevent ice buildup during flight continuation
Read more
Russian military ship collides with refrigerator vessel off Danish shore
According to Sweden’s SVT TV channel, no injuries were sustained during the incident
Read more
Russia hopeful Germany will stick with Nord Stream 2, says envoy
Sergei Nechayev underlined that Germany will not be able to meet its energy demands by only employing renewables
Read more
Press review: US pursues Iran’s isolation and Romania gets Patriot missiles
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, September 21st
Read more
Russia, China won’t play by Western rules, says Lavrov
Read more
EU foreign ministers fail to agree on sanctions against Belarus
Cyprus continues to block the decision, because it wants the EU to impose sanctions on Turkey for its policies in the Mediterranean, a source in a European country’s delegation to the EU Council told TASS
Read more
Russian Supreme Court abolishes opposition figure Alexey Navalny’s political party
One year ago, the Ministry of Justice denied registration for the Russia of the Future political party, arguing that this name was already in use by another political organization
Read more
Elysee Palace could not leak Putin-Macron conversation tape to the media — Kremlin
The spokesman noted that the wording of the conversation provided by the French newspaper was not exact
Read more
Senior Russian diplomat notes progress in discussions on US-made Trident II missiles
The Russian diplomat added that "the issue is still in the process of discussion, some matters have not yet been clarified"
Read more
Yandex negotiated Tinkoff Bank acquisition with TCS Group for $5.48 bln
Yandex confirmed in its turn that the company is holding talks with TCS Group on possible acquisition of 100% in Tinkoff Bank
Read more
Scientists discover novel anticancer substances searching for COVID-19 medicine
The substances discovered can potentially be used against neuroblastoma
Read more
UN Security Council permanent member must retain veto power, says Putin
The Russian leader noted that the global changes have an effect on the principal UN body, the Security Council, as well as on the debate concerning the approaches to its reform
Read more
Russia conducts massive Kavkaz-2020 drills in the south
Kavkaz-2020 drills involve about 80,000 people
Read more
UN Secretary General calls to avoid ‘a new Cold War’ between US and China
The relations between the US and China have soured in the course of the novel coronavirus pandemic with the US president accusing Beijing of hiding important information about the virus during the early stages of the pandemic
Read more
Russia has no fear of potential US sanctions over arms deals with Iran — senior diplomat
Russia is used to sanctions, according to Sergei Ryabkov
Read more
Russia plans to send mission to Venus
Projects of Venus missions are included in the united government program of Russia’s space exploration for 2021-2030
Read more
Abe hopes that Japan will ink peace treaty with Russia under new PM
According to Abe, Russia is also looking to resolve the peace treaty issue in medium-and long-range prospect and strengthen ties with Japan
Read more
Leaders of Vissarion’s religious group detained in Siberia
Among those detained is the founder of the religious group
Read more
Putin begins his address at UN General Assembly
Earlier, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS that Putin plans to focus on the unprecedented challenge that the COVID-19 pandemic has presented to the world and on the many issues that have become more topical due to it
Read more
COVID-19 vaccine by Vector center to be registered by October 15
After the registration of the vaccine, clinical trials will start with the participation of volunteers aged over 60 as well as those with chronic illnesses, according to the sanitary watchdog
Read more
‘We’re not going to satisfy swindlers from abroad’: Lukashenko nixes privatization notions
Not in any single country has a fair or unbiased privatization ever taken place before, Lukashenko said
Read more
Russia’s Chumakov Center gets permission for clinical tests of its coronavirus vaccine
The clinical trials are to be completed in November
Read more
Russian supersonic bombers set world record for longest non-stop flight - Aerospace Forces
The pilots of the Russian Aerospace Forces were in the air for more than 25 hours, covering a distance of more than 20,000 kilometers
Read more
Belarusian opposition seeks to amend constitution, rewrite election rules
The project’s architects point out that the protesters’ central demand is to hold new presidential elections
Read more
Trump claims Russia created hypersonic missile after receiving info about it from US
Lately, senior US officials admitted that the country was trying to catch up with Russia and China in the hypersonic weapon domain
Read more
Su-30 fighter crashes in Russia’s Tver Region
The crew has safely ejected
Read more