AppGallery Continues to Thrive in Russian Market

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Providing its customers with the most innovative new apps, Russia's AppGallery has continued to grow over the past year. In celebration of this local-market success, seven partners have been selected to experience the value of regional marketing as part of a global campaign. Inspiring developers to realize their app's business potential with AppGallery, the campaign is taking place across 20 countries, including Russia.

AppGallery: An App Marketplace That Aggregates Quality Global and Local Applications

One of the top three app marketplaces globally, AppGallery prioritizes the diverse needs of its worldwide audience by providing the best, new apps on both a global and local scale. AppGallery's 460 million active users across 170 regions demonstrate the platform's growth, with consumer needs a key focal point.

Huawei looks to local developers, inviting them to list their apps on AppGallery to meet the demand of consumers while supporting the local market. With innovative technology offerings and advanced marketing support, AppGallery offers a competitive route for developers.

Being one of AppGallery's key markets, Russia has seen an acceleration of local app onboarding. Russia's AppGallery has been able to provide customers with access to some of the most popular local apps and services they need. Specifically, the top five e-commerce platforms including AliExpress, OZON, Joom, Wildberries and Yandex shopping app Бер have arrived on AppGallery. Consumers can also enjoy apps such as Yandex, Tinkoff, Red&White and VK, all available on AppGallery.

Assisting Partners to Grow through Regional Promotion

Demonstrating AppGallery's commitment to growth in the Russian market, as part of the global scale campaign, seven of the country's most popular apps have been selected for additional regional promotion to further enhance brand influence.

Encouraging partners to realize their business potential through targeted marketing, the campaign demonstrates the value of AppGallery's supporting promotion. The seven partners were promoted across television commercials and AppGallery's regional platforms, featuring specially created video footage and supporting imagery.

As part of the wider campaign, AppGallery partners in Russia benefited from enhanced brand awareness in the local market, leading to an increase in app downloads and engagement.

Capitalizing on extensive marketing capabilities, the following apps received the additional support as part of the campaign:

Ozon.ru - Russia's leading online shopping platform, Ozron.ru, provides effortless access to some of the most popular retailers in Russia.

World of Tanks – Boasting over a million downloads on AppGallery, this original, 3D battle game allows mobile gamers to explore exciting new worlds while competing with their friends.

PicsArt - Consisting of different photography and video editing apps, the PicsArt collection is an industry-leading creative tool for beginners to artists.

Lingualea – AppGallery's popular language skills app, Lingualea, is designed to be user friendly, offering fun and new ways to pick up language skills.

Yandex Eda – From local delicacies to takeaway favourites, food-lovers in Russia can order their favourite meals through one of AppGallery's most popular food delivery service apps, Yandex Eda.

VK – Popular in the Russian market, VK is a social media platform designed to unite its global audience.

Ivi - Offering consumers exclusive access to a variety of TV show and films, Ivi is growing quickly in popularity amongst its Russian audience.

Each partner experienced a surge in user downloads, with AppGallery's regional marketing resources driving this progression.

AppGallery's Commitment

Through its commitment to Russia's market, AppGallery has driven download figures and consumer engagement on local apps. By supporting developers in key market regions, AppGallery can ensure its customers are provided with the best possible app selection.

AppGallery is dedicated to listening to its customers. Through its 'Wish List' service, users can submit the apps they would like to see on AppGallery, receiving a notification once it's available. Since January 2019, AppGallery has onboarded over 580 apps in response to Wish List.