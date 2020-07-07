Supermicro Ranks at the Top Globally for its IoT & Edge Servers and System Solutions

SAN JOSE, California, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Super Micro Computer, Inc. (Nasdaq: SMCI), a global leader in enterprise computing, storage, networking solutions and green computing technology, today announced it was selected as a Platinum recipient for VDC Research's 2020 global IoT and Edge Engineering & Development Survey. Supermicro was recognized by survey participants for its higher performance edge devices, typically only seen in datacenter class servers that support virtualization and workload consolidation for use cases, including AI/ML and video processing.

Over 700 respondents from the Americas, EMEA, and APAC participated in the survey with each region comprising approximately 30 percent of the final results. Participants included project/product management, CTOs, engineers, and systems integrators. Respondents rated only those vendors from which they had purchased merchant computing hardware in their most recent projects.

"We are very excited about this achievement, especially because the results come from customers contacted through VDC's independent satisfaction survey," said Charles Liang, CEO and president of Supermicro. "This recognition from customers validates that Supermicro delivers exceptional products – first-to-market, superior design, high-reliability, resource-saving, and strong technical service and support."

Supermicro's most advanced and latest servers and storage solutions cover a broad spectrum of vertical markets and partnerships with leading processor and software manufacturers. Innovative Supermicro products for 5G and Edge computing include servers built to meet telco customer requirements and more demanding operating environments.

Supermicro's new 2U Ultra SuperServer provides better features, faster performance, and greener power-efficiency, and also includes NEBS certification and redundant DC or AC power supplies. With high reliability, availability and serviceability (RAS) features available in a short-depth 2U rackmount form factor. It supports up to dual 205-watt TDP CPUs each and delivers high-performance compute, storage, and networking for Edge micro datacenters.

Supermicro also recently announced a breakthrough first-to-market solution – Outdoor Edge Systems – IP65 enclosure-based servers for 5G RAN, AI inferencing, and other intelligent edge-focused applications. These new systems are targeted at harsh outdoor environments and support the industry's movement towards open-source software and disaggregated hardware.

Supermicro's comprehensive 5G and Edge computing portfolio includes the recently introduced E403-9P-FN2T and the 1019P-FHN2T systems, and complements the company's high-performance products for the datacenter such as the multi-node BigTwin™ and high-density SuperBlade® and MicroBlade™, which can support the virtualized 5G network core.

About Super Micro Computer, Inc.

Supermicro (Nasdaq: SMCI), the leading innovator in high-performance, high-efficiency server technology, is a premier provider of advanced Server Building Block Solutions® for Datacenter, Cloud Computing, Enterprise IT, Hadoop/Big Data, HPC and Embedded Systems worldwide. Supermicro is committed to protecting the environment through its "We Keep IT Green®" initiative and provides customers with the most energy-efficient, environmentally-friendly solutions available on the market.

