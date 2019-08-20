Canton Fair Pavilion ready to drive growth of trade between China and Russia

GUANGZHOU, China, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With only 8 weeks to go before the 126th Canton Fair, the Canton Fair International Pavilion ("the Pavilion") is ready to welcome more than 600 exhibitors from about 40 countries and areas, of which 60% hail from Russia and other countries or regions within China's Belt and Road Initiative.

The Project Leader of the Pavilion noted that some Russian exhibitors have been attending the pavilion as buyers for years, and are now exploring the Chinese market as exhibitors. The strategic partnership between the two nations has encouraged trade cooperation between companies from the two countries, with the two-way trade amount between China and Russia increasing by 11.5% in the first half of 2019.

A Platform to Set Up Global Business Connections

Besides entering the Chinese market, many exhibitors consider the Pavilion as a platform to reach buyers worldwide and set up global business connections.

To create more significant business opportunities for both exhibitors and buyers attending the 126th session, the Pavilion has launched promotion campaigns in connection with trade institutes and chambers of commerce and exhibitions in multiple countries to invite more companies to make the best use of the 20,000 square meter exhibition area.

Featured exhibition sections for Baby & Kids' Products and Daily-use Cleansing Products will be held for this session as well to satisfy the rising demand of local buyers. Exhibitors such as Van Gennip Textiles, a company specializing in babywear and kids-wear from the Netherlands, Alzipmat, a leading baby crawling mat company from South Korea, and more will present their high-end offerings.

The Pavilion, as an exhibition platform, will continue to integrate service resources and provide global exhibitors and buyers with quality services covering the whole process of the exhibition, to help all parties to grasp market trends, seize business opportunities and close deals.

Agenda for the 126th Canton Fair International Pavilion:

Phase

Dates

Categories

Phase 1

October 15-19, 2019

- Electronics & Household Electrical Appliances

- Building Materials & Hardware

- Machinery Equipment

Phase 3

October 31- November 4, 2019

- Food & Drink

- Household Items

- Fabrics and Home Textiles

For detailed information, please visit the official website of Canton Fair International Pavilion: http://www.cantonfair.org.cn/en/international/index.aspx

About Canton Fair International Pavilion

Established by Canton Fair in 2007, the International Pavilion has consistently attracted trade promotion agencies and professional associations to participate in the exhibition. After years of development, the International Pavilion has worked as a leading platform for growing international trade.

For more information, please visit: http://www.cantonfair.org.cn/en/international/

CONTACT: Mr. Timber Tian, +86-20-8913-8585, timber@cantonfair.org.cn