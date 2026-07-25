Peskov calls Kazakhstan one of Russia's leading partners in CIS

MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. Kazakhstan is one of Russia's leading partners within the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Izvestia.

"Kazakhstan is, first of all, the largest economy in Central Asia. It is one of our leading partners within the CIS, as well as our strategic partner," he said.

Peskov added that economic cooperation between the two countries is multifaceted. "In addition, there is humanitarian and cultural cooperation, as well as cooperation in every other possible area," he said, noting that it would be impossible to list from memory all the joint projects currently on the agenda.

"Work is ongoing all the time. This does not mean that relations are discussed only during meetings at the highest level. It is daily, painstaking work involving virtually the entire cabinets of ministers on both sides," the spokesman concluded.