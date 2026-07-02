Russian electoral chief pledges 'strong barrier' to provocations in Duma election

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. The Russian Central Election Commission is preparing for various enemy provocations and sabotage during the upcoming parliamentary vote and is ready to establish a "strong barrier" to such actions, Central Election Commission (CEC) Chairwoman Ella Pamfilova said at a CEC meeting on Thursday.

"We will inevitably face various provocations and sabotage, as our enemies are making very extensive preparations both externally and internally. <…> We are getting ready for this too as I hope we will put a strong barrier to all sorts of provocations," the Russian electoral chief said.

Russia will send invitations to observers in the Duma election to 12 international organizations and 103 countries, Pamfilova continued. As many as 43 invitations have already been accepted, according to her.

As regards voting abroad, the focus will be on security in unfriendly countries, she concluded.

In a decree last month, Russian President Vladimir Putin set the elections of members of the State Duma of the Russian Federal Assembly for September 20.