Yerevan needs to quickly make strategic choice between EAEU, EU — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. Armenia needs to choose between the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and the European Union, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"The statement adopted by the leaders of Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Russia on May 29 in Astana clearly reads that Yerevan’s course towards rapprochement with the EU poses significant risks for the economic security of the EAEU member states. The document highlights the need to prevent the damage related to that to EAEU member states," the diplomat pointed out.

"Thus, Yerevan needs to answer the question regarding its strategic choice, as [Prime Minister] Nikol Pashinyan himself calls for," she emphasized. "And as soon as possible." However, in his statements at the republic’s government meeting on June 25 and during his conversation with reporters, the Armenian Prime Minister "diverts the conversation in another direction, into the field of demagoguery, as he had already done before regarding the so-called freezing of Yerevan’s participation in the CSTO," Zakharova said.

The diplomat noted that he leaves the key question unanswered, in particular "how can one pass a law ‘On the start of the accession process of the Republic of Armenia to the European Union’ in 2025, repeatedly claim that Armenia’s future is in Europe, sign joint declarations with the EU in May 2026 with a list of specific steps aimed at rapprochement of the republic with this organization and still talk about the intention to remain a full EAEU member."

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman recalled that the leaders of Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Russia adopted a joint statement on May 29 in Astana stating that a report on possible consequences of suspending the Treaty on the Eurasian Economic Union with regard to Armenia would be presented at the next meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in December 2026. The leaders of the four countries also expressed their shared stance on the need for the republic to hold a national referendum on joining the EU or remaining with the EAEU.