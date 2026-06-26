Putin-Erdogan dialogue serves as foundation of bilateral relations — Russian ambassador

ANKARA, June 26. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan maintain an ongoing dialogue that underpins the strength of their bilateral relationship, Russia’s Ambassador to Ankara, Sergey Vershinin, told CNN Türk.

"Communication between our leaders - Putin and Erdogan - is the most vital element of our bilateral ties. We fully support the development of this dialogue. Our leaders have met multiple times and stay in regular contact by telephone; they are in constant communication," Vershinin emphasized.

He highlighted the significance of advancing the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) project, Turkey's first nuclear power facility. "This year, we will launch the first reactor of the plant. This is a milestone event that, naturally, warrants recognition from the highest levels of leadership in both our countries," the ambassador noted.

As the ambassador to Turkey, a position he assumed in February this year, Vershinin expressed his primary goal as fostering the comprehensive development of bilateral relations.

"Relations with Turkey are a priority and hold great importance for us. My main objective is to enhance bilateral cooperation across all sectors. These relations are deeply rooted in history and mutual respect, providing a solid foundation for further strengthening and growth," Vershinin affirmed.