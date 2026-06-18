Russia, Singapore maintain dialogue in areas of mutual interest — Putin

KAZAN, June 18. /TASS/. Russia and Singapore maintain constructive dialogue in areas of mutual interest, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated at a meeting with Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on the sidelines of the Russia-ASEAN summit.

"We [Russia and Singapore] maintain constructive dialogue in areas of mutual interest," the Russian leader noted.

The head of state added that the countries maintain contacts through their foreign ministries and coordinate on responding to common challenges and threats, particularly in the area of ensuring international information security.