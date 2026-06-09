Air defenses down 20 drones flying toward Chongar bridge in Kherson Region — governor

GENICHESK, June 9. /TASS/. Air defense forces and mobile fire groups on Tuesday morning downed more than 20 drones targeting the Chongar bridge in the Kherson Region, already damaged by drones, Kherson Region Governor Vladimir Saldo said.

"Our mobile fire groups and air defense forces have shot down over 20 enemy UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles - TASS) flying toward the bridge in Chongar. The enemy has focused on targeting this facility to disrupt traffic and cause problems to people. Most incoming targets have been destroyed," the official wrote on his Telegram channel.

Earlier, Saldo said the Chongar bridge on the border between the Kherson Region and Crimea was again damaged in the wake of a Ukrainian drone attack last night. The bridge was temporarily closed for traffic.