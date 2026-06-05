Putin calls high quality of life prerequisite for demographic growth

ST. PETERSBURG, June 5. /TASS/. Only with a high quality of life and high wages will Russia be competitive and successful in demographic terms, President Vladimir Putin stated at the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"Both today and in the future, any country's sovereignty is determined by its people: their knowledge, qualifications, and ability to master advanced technologies and create breakthrough goods, services, and entire market sectors," he said.

"These professional skills, of course, must be well-paid. Only with a high quality of life and high wages will our country be competitive and successful in demographic terms," Putin emphasized.

This is possible on the condition there are "strong specialists who are confident in their successful professional careers and their future."

"At the Future Technologies Forum, which will take place early next year, I propose discussing the development of platform economy ecosystems. I ask the relevant interdepartmental working group under the presidential administration to oversee the preparations for this forum," Putin said.