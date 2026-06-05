Russia-China cooperation becomes example of reliable partnership — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 5. /TASS/. Long-term economic cooperation between Russian Federation and People’s Republic of China serves as example of choosing reliable foreign partners, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at plenary session of St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF-2026).

"We will strengthen our own critical infrastructure and cooperate only with partners that respect mutual obligations. We have accumulated such experience, tested over years, in relations with People’s Republic of China, truly strategic partner of Russia. Our economic cooperation covers virtually all spheres, including high technologies, transport, machine building, and, of course, energy," the president said.

The 29th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF-2026) is taking place on June 3-6. This year, the event is held under the theme "Pragmatic Dialogue: The Path to a Stable Future." Saudi Arabia is the guest country at SPIEF. The forum program is dedicated to shaping a new model of global development amid the ongoing transformation of the world economy.

The program includes the SME Forum, the Creative Industries Forum, the Day of the Future International Youth Economic Forum, and the Ensuring Drug Security Forum. As part of the cultural program, the Petersburg Seasons festival and the traditional SPIEF Sports Games will take place. This year, Russia’s national economic development institution VEB.RF is the title partner of SPIEF.

The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. TASS is its official general information partner.