CARS presents high-speed drone Delta-T-M at Innoprom-2026 show

MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. The Russian Center for Autonomous Robotic Systems (CARS) has unveiled its groundbreaking high-speed drone, Delta-T-M, for the first time at the Innoprom-2026 International Industrial Exhibition. This debut was part of the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade's exhibit, as confirmed by the center's spokeswoman, Yekaterina Zgirovskaya.

Designed for mass production, the Delta-T-M is engineered to safeguard major industrial facilities - including mining and processing plants, oil and gas infrastructures, and energy sector sites - as well as to support the Emergency Ministry, forest protection agencies, and search and rescue missions. According to Zgirovskaya, the drone addresses critical challenges such as perimeter monitoring for theft and unauthorized access, reducing costs associated with overseeing thousands of kilometers of pipelines and power lines, and enhancing the detection of fires and missing persons.

Powered by a Russian turbojet engine, the Delta-T-M is launched via catapult and returns safely using a parachute system. Capable of reaching speeds up to 400 km/h, it can attain its operational altitude within minutes. Equipped with advanced imaging systems, it delivers high-resolution visuals in both visible and thermal spectra day and night even under dense fog, smoke, or complete darkness. The drone's automatic focus system ensures consistent clarity on targets.

Zgirovskaya explained that the Delta-T-M features a highly sensitive thermal imager, an optical camera, and an automatic target tracker. When suspicious objects, such as vehicles, are detected, the drone automatically locks onto them and maintains tracking until security personnel can intervene. The thermal imaging capability facilitates detection of micro-oil leaks and overheated insulators on power lines. Additionally, when a pressure sensor on a pipeline detects a leak or rupture, the drone swiftly responds to the location, providing real-time imagery of the incident.

The drone’s intelligent vision system automates camera operation, eliminating the need for manual adjustments. It can track moving objects within a 300-meter radius, ensuring continuous monitoring and high-quality imaging. With a flight duration of approximately 40 minutes, Delta-T-M can survey extensive sections of linear infrastructure - such as pipelines, roads, and power lines - without requiring repositioning, transmitting data instantaneously for immediate analysis.