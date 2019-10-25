Russia, China and EAEU states support open trade policy, statement read

MOSCOW, October 25. /TASS/. Russia, China and Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member states support the policy of free and predictable trade, a joint statement on the agreement on trade-economic cooperation between the EAEU and China informs.

"We express our commitment to open, steady and predictable trade policy, which supposes inclusive participation of all interested partners on a non-discriminatory basis. We announce that the agreement on trade-economic cooperation between the Eurasian Economic Union and the People’s Republic of China has entered into force," the statement informs.

The sides also noted that the agreement would facilitate the development of mutually beneficial cooperation and constructive dialogue between the parties in the trade-economic sphere.