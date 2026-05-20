Russian upper house ratifies treaty on deepening cooperation with South Ossetia

MOSCOW, May 20. /TASS/. Russia’s Federation Council (upper house of parliament) has ratified a treaty on deepening allied cooperation with South Ossetia.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin submitted the document to the State Duma (lower house of parliament).

According to the treaty, which was signed in Moscow on May 9, the parties plan to boost cooperation in various fields, particularly in order to pursue a coordinated foreign and defense policy, ensure socio-economic development, and infrastructure growth. In addition, Russia and South Ossetia will harmonize legislation related to labor, social protection, and pensions, including the mutual recognition of citizens’ work experience.

The parties also intend to create favorable conditions for investors from Russia and South Ossetia, encouraging investment in infrastructure, industries, energy, and agriculture. Besides, Russia and South Ossetia aim to integrate their energy, transportation, communications, and telecommunications systems. Official documents issued by government agencies and local authorities will be recognized across both territories.