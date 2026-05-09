Putin holds talks with president of Abkhazia

MOSCOW, May 9. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is holding talks at the Kremlin with Abkhazian President Badra Gunba, a TASS correspondent reports.

Putin and Gunba’s previous meeting took place on May 10 last year and coincided with the 80th anniversary of the Great Victory. During their talks, the Abkhaz leader invited the Russian president to visit the republic at any convenient time, while Putin said he would be pleased to visit Abkhazia.

The two leaders also exchanged greetings on various occasions throughout the year.