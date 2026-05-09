Russia united in countering Zelensky’s threats — diplomat

MOSCOW, May 9. /TASS/. The Russian people is united in countering threats by the Kiev regime’s head, Russia’s Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in an interview with TASS timed for the 81st anniversary of the Soviet Victory over Nazi Germany in the 1941-1945 Great Patriotic War.

When asked about how the Russian diplomat personally treated the threats by Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky for the Victory Day parade on Moscow’s Red Square, Zakharova said: "In this case, I have no viewpoint that does not coincide with the official point of view and no dualism in this regard. I even have no internal ambiguity on this score."

"And it seems to me that it is a great happiness that our entire country and our entire people have the same attitude towards that. Every person has his own story but it seems to me that the attitude involving the rejection of threats, the inadmissibility of re-writing the history of both the country and our concrete families and sinking it into oblivion is the most shared emotion of the entire country. This is inadmissible," the diplomat stressed.

Earlier, Zelensky threatened to launch drones toward Moscow during the Victory Day parade on May 9.