LUGANSK, May 8. /TASS/. The Kiev regime intensified attacks on Russian territory along the line of contact on Friday night, despite the ceasefire declared by the Russian side, Russian Foreign Ministry’s Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik said.

"Kiev has stepped up its attacks on Russian territory along the line of contact. There are no signs of even observing the "ceasefire" on the Ukrainian side," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that the Ukrainian armed forces carried out 887 strikes using UAVs on the night of May 8. A total of 1,365 ceasefire violations were recorded on their side. The Russian military responded to the ceasefire violations with retaliatory fire.