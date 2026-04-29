The Netherlands not planning to come off anti-Russia stance — diplomat

MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. The Netherlands plans to continue its policy of support to Ukraine and tough rhetoric against Russia, Russian Ambassador to the Netherlands Vladimir Tarabrin told an online briefing.

"The Dutch political establishment has de-facto reached a consensus on providing further support to Ukraine and taking a tough anti-Russian political course," he said. "Moreover, domestic political rivalry is often shaped as a competition of whose support for NATO is stronger and who is tougher on Russia."

"Not only is the Netherlands ready to bear the burden of financially supporting Ukraine, it is also ready to deepen and expand its participation," the diplomat continued. "We do not expect this attitude to change in the foreseeable future."

Kiev regime’s staunch supporter

Over the past four years, the Netherlands emerged "as one of the most active and, undoubtedly, fiercest supporters of the Kiev regime," the Russian envoy said.

"Since the start of the conflict, the Netherlands has contributed equipment and financial assistance for the armed forces of Ukraine worth over 14.3 billion euro in total," Tarabrin said. "This is a huge sum for the kingdom’s budget."

In his words, the Dutch government makes no secret of the fact that its support for Ukraine is a systematic effort rather than a one-off endeavor.

"In March, the government published a document laying out The Hague’s proposals on the European Union’s so-called security strategy. It clearly stated that assistance to Ukraine should lay the foundation for Europe’s security," the ambassador said.

Drones for Ukraine

The ambassador drew attention to the "profound and multifaceted" nature of Dutch aid to Ukraine.

"The Netherlands has been consistently expanding the list of weapons and equipment and finance ammunition purchases. They also take part in the improvement of air defense systems, training of Ukrainian servicemen and assist in service and maintenance of the provided equipment," he went on. "Over the past years, the Netherlands has been investing heavily in the development of Ukraine’s unmanned forces. Among the latest steps in this direction is the decision to allocate 348 billion euro for the development of unmanned aerial vehicles for the Ukrainian armed forces."

"Such actions are fully in line with the broader course to boost the Hague’s role in NATO," Tarabrin said. "In particular, we witnessed a sustainable trend of the country’s rapid militarization, increased defense spending and more active integration into the alliance’s military infrastructure, including the development of logistical hubs, ports and dual-use sites.".