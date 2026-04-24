Russia, Venezuela maintain dialogue, cooperation - diplomat

IZHEVSK, April 24. /TASS/. Moscow and Caracas maintain political cooperation following Washington's capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, while economic cooperation also continues, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova confirmed.

"Of course, we do," the diplomat responded at a briefing when asked whether Russia has contacts with the current Venezuelan administration, led by Presidential Envoy Delcy Rodriguez. "Because there are very deep economic projects, and we have traditional cooperation in various fields and areas. Both large and medium-sized businesses are working together," Zakharova explained. She noted that "there is political interaction as well."

At the same time, the diplomat clarified that these interactions are being "adjusted in light of the developments in the situation surrounding the illegal kidnapping of President Maduro by the United States."

"But both dialogue and close interaction are being maintained," Zakharova reiterated.