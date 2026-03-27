Russian ambassador to Turkey presents copies of credentials to Foreign Ministry — embassy

ANKARA, March 27. /TASS/. Russian ambassador to Turkey Sergey Vershinin presented copies of his credentials to the country's Foreign Ministry.

"On March 26, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to the Republic of Turkey Sergey Vershinin presented copies of his credentials to the Turkish Foreign Ministry," the Russian diplomatic mission said on social media.

"The ambassador met with Deputy Foreign Minister of Turkey Berris Ekinci. During the conversation, the sides discussed the tasks of further developing multifaceted bilateral relations, as well as a number of pressing regional and international issues."