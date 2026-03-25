Britain pushes Ukraine to escalate conflict — ambassador Kelin

LONDON, March 25. /TASS/. The UK is pumping Ukraine with weapons to prevent an end to the conflict, Russian Ambassador to the United Kingdom Andrey Kelin said.

"All the steps taken by the British today indicate their desire to push Kiev to further escalation. Pumping Kiev with weapons, joint programs for the production of drones and long-range missiles on the territory of the United Kingdom, training of Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers there, the presence of British ‘military medics,’ workshops and specialists in repairing military equipment in Ukraine - nothing indicates London's desire to end the conflict," the Russian diplomat told TASS.

Kelin criticized the alleged peace initiatives of the United Kingdom, expressing serious doubts about the sincerity of British officials.

"Amorphous calls to conclude a so-called just and lasting peace are nothing more than playing to the gallery. We have not received any signals of the UK's willingness to discuss something constructively. And we are not waiting for them to do so," said the head of the diplomatic mission.

"London is hardly capable of surprising us with a fundamentally new approach to the Ukrainian issue. And Moscow does not need explanations of its official position."