Putin orders easing regulations for personal drone use

MOSCOW, February 27. /TASS/. The Russian government has been instructed to review by the end of April the issue of eliminating excessive regulations for personal drone use. President Vladimir Putin issued the instruction following a relevant meeting; the Kremlin has published a corresponding list.

The Cabinet of Ministers has been instructed to consider "eliminating excessive requirements for unmanned aerial vehicle operators to have an operator’s certificate when performing aerial work for their own needs."

In addition, the government will be required to develop a list of "commercial aerial work with the use of unmanned aerial systems that does not require such a certificate."