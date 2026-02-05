MOSCOW, February 5. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky’s proposed settlement for Ukraine says nothing about restoring the rights of national minorities or religious freedoms, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with RT, noting that Moscow did not see this stipulation among the 20 points of the plan.

"Returning to our contacts with the Americans. The 28 points that were handed over to us before Alaska contained provisions that the rights of national minorities and religious freedoms should be restored," he said. "In the last version, which we have not seen, but which is quoted by Vladimir Zelensky (he is already talking about 20 points, we have read some pieces), it says nothing about restoring the rights of Russian and other national minorities, or their religious freedoms."

"It says that Ukraine will show tolerance in accordance with the norms of the European Union. Why is that? There are norms that go beyond the ‘clearing’ of the European Union, and there are those that are unacceptable to many countries of the world," Lavrov said.

Negotiations on Ukraine intensified after Washington put forward its 28-point plan in November. Kiev and its partners in Europe didn't like the plan and tried to make significant changes to it. Later US President Donald Trump said that the initial plan had been finalized taking into account the positions of Moscow and Kiev, leaving only a few controversial issues. The American representatives held talks with the Ukrainian delegation in Florida and with the Russian side in Moscow.

On December 8, Zelensky promised to hand over to the United States a 20-point version of the peace plan developed during his meeting with European leaders. On December 10, they presented Trump with a proposal for territorial concessions to Ukraine as part of a plan to resolve the conflict.