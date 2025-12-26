Kremlin mum on new Russia-US contacts

MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov refused to disclose details of new contacts between the Russian and US administrations.

"I cannot tell you that," the spokesman told reporters when asked about the level at which the new contacts between Moscow and Washington took place. "There was a telephone conversation, and it was decided to continue the dialogue. That is all we can say," he pointed out.

"We still believe that, at this point, disseminating this information could negatively affect the negotiation process," Peskov said in response to a question about how Moscow assessed the document that Russian President Vladimir Putin's special envoy Kirill Dmitriev had brought back from the US after talks in Miami.

The Kremlin spokesman previously reported that, on the instructions of Russian President Vladimir Putin, representatives from the Russian and US administrations had contact following Dmitriev's trip to Miami. Moscow and Washington agreed to continue dialogue on the Ukrainian settlement.