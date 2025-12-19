Russia currently does not see readiness from Kiev to discuss territorial issue — Putin

MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. Russia does not yet see Kiev’s readiness to discuss the territorial issue, Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasized during the "Year-End Recap" event.

"For now, we indeed do not see such readiness," the Russian leader said, commenting on Vladimir Zelensky’s statement in Berlin that Ukraine is not ready to discuss the territorial issue.

According to Putin, everything began with the 2014 coup d'etat in Ukraine and deception over the possibility of a peaceful resolution of all problems based on the Minsk agreements. "In 2022, when everything had already reached the brink, when the Ukrainian Kiev regime unleashed war in the southeast of Ukraine, we simply told them: listen, we will be forced to recognize these unrecognized republics, and it would be better if you simply let people live peacefully as they wish, without your coups, without Russophobia and similar policies, just withdraw your troops from there and that will be all. They refused once again," the president explained.

The Russian leader noted that Kiev initially agreed to the results of the negotiations in Istanbul in 2022, practically signing them. "And then they refused, discarded all these agreements entirely. And now, in essence, they are refusing to end this conflict by peaceful means," he concluded.