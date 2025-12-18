Russia helps Africa build up capabilities to fight terrorism, other threats — Lavrov

MOSCOW, December 18. /TASS/. Russia is helping countries on the African continent increase their capacity to combat terrorism and other challenges and threats, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an article for African media outlets timed to coincide with the second ministerial conference of the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum.

"As a permanent member of the UN Security Council, Russia pays special attention to the maintenance of peace and security in Africa as a necessary condition for its social and economic progress. In the spirit of the ‘African solutions to African problems’ concept, we are contributing to the settlement of regional conflicts and enhanced potential of the States of the continent to combat terrorism, as well as other threats and challenges," the Russian top diplomat wrote.

He recalled Russian President Vladimir Putin's words that Moscow has "virtually no disagreements with any African countries and the level of trust and mutual affinity is high." "Mainly because our relations with Africa have never been tarnished," Lavrov explained.

"Russia and Africa are natural allies in democratization of international relations on the principles of the UN Charter in their integrity, entirety and interconnection. We have consistently advocated the rectification of historical injustice and the essential consideration of Africa's interests in the work on the reform of the UN Security Council. We welcome African countries' broader involvement in the work of the BRICS association which is playing an increasingly important role in advancing the collective aspirations of the Global South and the Global Majority," the Russian foreign minister concluded.