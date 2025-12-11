BANGUI /CAR/, December 11. /TASS/. Russian instructors, together with the Central African Armed Forces (FACA), have discovered a large ammunition dump on the border with South Sudan. Documents found there implicate smugglers from Ukraine, Poland, and Uganda, Dmitry Podolsky, call sign Salem, who serves as the security advisor to the country’s president, told TASS.

"We have recently uncovered a weapons and ammunition transshipment point on the border with South Sudan. A very large one. We seized some documents, a telephone, and satellite communications equipment. The documents and telephone revealed that the smuggling group included a representative of Ukraine, a representative of Poland, as well as representatives of Uganda," Podolsky said. He added that 10,000 rounds of ammunition, grenades, Kalashnikov assault rifles, and machine guns were seized.