Putin plans meeting with Turkey’s Erdogan in Turkmenistan on December 12 — Kremlin

MOSCOW, December 11. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to hold a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of his visit to Ashgabat, the capital of Turkmenistan, tomorrow, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"The president will work in Ashgabat tomorrow, and we are preparing for his visit to Turkmenistan. An international forum dedicated to the International Year of Peace and Trust will be held there. The [Russian] president is scheduled to hold a number of bilateral meetings on the sidelines of this forum," Peskov said at a news briefing.

Asked whether the Russian president planned a meeting with Turkish President Erdogan, Peskov replied, "It is planned."

The most recent meeting in person between Putin and Erdogan took place on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in early September. However, the presidents of Russia and Turkey maintain constant contact and regularly hold telephone calls. Their most recent telephone conversation was reported on November 24.