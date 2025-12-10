LONDON, December 10. /TASS/. The British government has shown "outrageous cynicism" by adding the Foundation for the Support and Protection of the Rights of Compatriots Living Abroad, along with several individuals and organizations from the media and political research sectors, to its latest package of anti–Russian sanctions, the Russian Embassy in the United Kingdom said in a statement.

"The cynicism of this decision is outrageous," the embassy stressed. It noted that the Foundation’s primary mission is to assist Russians living abroad who need to defend their rights in foreign courts but cannot afford legal representation. "Placing the Foundation on the 'blacklist' effectively deprives the most vulnerable members of the Russian diaspora – who often face pressure from local authorities – of the opportunity to defend their legal rights and interests."

The embassy added that, together with earlier sanctions imposed on individuals involved in evacuating children from the special military operation zone and delivering humanitarian aid to civilians "suffering from the terror of the Ukrainian military," the latest measures further expose the "anti–humanitarian nature" of the sanctions policy.

According to the diplomats, the official explanatory memorandum shows that the British authorities acknowledge relying on open sources for their evidence base, and admit that there may be information contradicting their conclusions. "Does this mean that the UK government used Google and artificial intelligence in such an important matter, openly admitting that the restrictions are groundless and illegitimate?" the embassy asked, adding that London had "gone too far."

"Increasingly bringing Orwell’s novels to life, the UK hopes these sanctions will help save the Ukrainian project. This will not happen. Sanctions will not deter Russia; they will only further expose the hypocritical nature of official London, which does not actually value the lofty principles it so often invokes," the statement continued.

On December 9, the United Kingdom added seven entries to its anti–Russian sanctions list. In addition to the Foundation, restrictions were imposed on philosopher Alexander Dugin and the Rybar military analysis center, including its director, Mikhail Zvichuk. The Center for Geopolitical Expertise and the Brussels–based information outlets Golos and Euromore were also hit. The sanctions include a travel ban to the United Kingdom and an asset freeze, if any are identified.