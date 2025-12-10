Putin expresses condolences to Indonesian president over floods

MOSCOW, December 10. /TASS/. At the beginning of his meeting with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, Russian leader Vladimir Putin expressed his condolences for the floods that have hit Indonesia.

"First of all, of course, I would like to express my condolences and sympathy for the losses your people and country have suffered," the Russian leader said.

According to Indonesia's National Search and Rescue Agency, the natural disaster was triggered by heavy rains that have been occurring in the region since late November. According to the latest data, at least 950 people have died as a result of the disaster, and 274 are still missing. Mudslides have damaged residential buildings, roads, and infrastructure, making it difficult for rescuers to access the hardest-hit areas.