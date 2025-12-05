OSCE's Ukraine-heavy agenda is killing organization — Russian envoy

VIENNA, December 5. /TASS/. As the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe’s (OSCE) agenda has been hijacked by the Ukraine issue, members are actually becoming exasperated with the organization, Russian Permanent Representative to the OSCE Alexander Lukashevich said at a meeting of the OSCE Council of Foreign Ministers.

"The Ukrainization of the OSCE agenda, which borders on absurdity at this point, has started to produce results opposite to what those behind it expected. The leading countries are losing interest in the multilateral platform," he pointed out.

According to Lukashevich, the OSCE’s past bitter experience of crisis resolution, particularly related to Ukraine, makes it clear that the organization simply has no future unless countries reconsider their attitude to it. "Fresh attempts to use the OSCE as an instrument of pressure and coercion in order to throw mud at dissenters and adopt a selective approach to commitments will drive our organization further into the grave," the Russian envoy concluded.