Putin spoke about his trip with Modi in Aurus limousine

MOSCOW, December 4. /TASS/. The spontaneous journey and conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi inside a domestically produced Aurus luxury limousine took place unexpectedly. In a gesture of camaraderie, Putin invited Modi for a ride, turning an ordinary moment into a display of friendly diplomacy.

"You know, we were discussing current issues; it wasn’t planned. We just stepped outside, and my car happened to arrive," Putin explained in an interview with India Today.

He added with a smile, "We took seats in it together, like true friends," emphasizing the informal and cordial nature of their interaction. Putin also noted that during the ride, the two leaders engaged in conversation, reaffirming that they often have topics to discuss.

The encounter occurred after both leaders attended the SCO summit. From the summit venue, they traveled together in the Aurus to the location of the Russian-Indian talks. Upon arrival, they did not immediately disembark. Instead, they remained inside the vehicle for approximately 50 minutes, engaging in private discussion. Only afterward did they step out to proceed to the negotiating hall, where their delegations awaited.