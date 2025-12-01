MOSCOW, December 1. /TASS/. French President Emmanuel Macron will have to answer for using taxpayer money to fund Ukraine after it was found out that those funds went into the pockets of Kiev officials, a senior Russian lawmaker said.

"Macron and company have a direct responsibility to address the issue of European money infusions to Ukraine. Because this is about European money, not Ukrainian, not even Russian. This is the French and allies’ money, i.e. the money of French citizens and nationals of other European Union and NATO countries. <…> Macron will have to clear himself of supporting corruption in Ukraine, where the money of his French electorate has been stolen," Konstantin Kosachev, a deputy speaker of Russia’s Federation Council, or upper house of parliament, wrote on his Telegram channel.

Macron said earlier after talks with Vladimir Zelensky that he doesn’t feel he has the right to "lecture" Ukraine over the corruption scandal unfolding there, adding that anti-corruption agencies did their job.