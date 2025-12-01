Putin offers condolences to Sri Lankan president over devastating floods

MOSCOW, December 1. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has extended his condolences to Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake over numerous victims of devastating floods and landslides in the country, the Kremlin said.

"Esteemed Mr. President, please accept my sincere condolences over the numerous human deaths and large-scale damage caused by floods and landslides in your country. Please convey the words of compassion and support to the families of those dead and wishes of the soonest recovery to those affected," it said.

Tropical Cyclone Ditva struck Sri Lanka causing devastating floods. The country’s authorities declared a state of emergency. According to the Lankan Disaster Management Center (DMC), at least 334 people have died and nearly 854,000 have been affected by Ditva, with some 124,000 being evacuated and accommodated at 919 temporary shelters. No casualties among Russian nationals have been reported.