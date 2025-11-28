Putin offers condolences to Indonesia’s President Prabowo Subianto over floods

MOSCOW, November 28. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed condolences to Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto over the floods on the island of Sumatra.

"Dear Mr. President, please accept my deepest condolences over the heavy casualties and widespread destruction caused by the floods in northern Sumatra," reads a message uploaded to the Kremlin’s website.

The Russian leader noted that Russia shares the grief of those who lost their loved ones in this natural disaster and hopes for a speedy return to normal, prosperous life in the affected regions.

At least 174 people have died as a result of flooding in Indonesia. Earlier, the Indonesian National Search and Rescue Agency reported that the natural disaster was triggered by heavy rains that have been battering the region since late last week. Mudflows damaged residential buildings, roads, and infrastructure, hindering rescuers' access to the worst-hit areas.