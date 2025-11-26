Russian delegation to take part in G20 event in US in December — Sherpa

MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. The Russian delegation will participate in the G20 event, which will be held through the countries’ finance ministries in the United States in December, Russian G20 Sherpa Svetlana Lukash said at a press conference.

"There is no doubt that next year the G20 will work no less intensively and no less effectively.

The United States already has a clear program for its presidency, both in terms of procedural matters and in terms of content. In fact, the first meetings through the Finance Ministries are already scheduled in Washington in two weeks, which will be attended by all G20 delegations, including Russia," Lukash said. "We are very interested in working with the United States and think it will be quite interesting and will yield substantial results," she added.

The United States is scheduled to assume the G20 presidency on December 1, 2025, for a 12-month term. US President Donald Trump announced that the G20 summit will be held in Florida in 2026.