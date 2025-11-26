Media leaks, upcoming US envoy visit: What Kremlin aide said

MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. A tentative agreement has been struck that US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff will visit Moscow next week, Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov told TV reporter Pavel Zarubin.

He added that the leaked transcripts of his alleged conversations with Witkoff were intended to hinder efforts to improve Russia-US relations.

TASS has compiled the key points from what the Russian presidential aide said.

On Witkoff’s visit to Moscow

There is a tentative agreement for Witkoff to visit Moscow next week: "A tentative agreement has been reached that he will come to Moscow next week."

On media leaks

The goal of leaking the transcripts of Ushakov’s alleged conversations with Witkoff is to hinder efforts to strengthen Russia-US relations: "It’s probably to hinder the process. This is hardly being done to improve relations."

It’s not clear where the media obtained information on phone calls between Moscow and Washington: "Some are tapping, some are leaking, but it’s not us."

Phone calls with Witkoff happen often, but Russia never discloses confidential conversations to the media: "I don’t comment on the essence of the conversations, as they are confidential. No one should comment on such things."

On Russia-US dialogue

Russia and the US continue to build relations, particularly through phone calls, even though it’s a difficult process. "They [Russia-US relations] continue to be built, albeit with difficulties. The process involves this kind of communication, including over the phone."