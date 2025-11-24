Putin sends condolences to Vietnam over deadly floods

MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin conveyed his condolences to General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam and President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam Luong Cuong in connection with devastating floods in the republic.

"Accept my sincere condolences over the tragic consequences of the flooding in the central regions of your country," reads Putin’s telegram, posted on the Kremlin’s website. "I ask you to convey my condolences and words of support to the families and friends of the victims. I also wish a speedy recovery to all those injured in the natural disaster."

Last week, central regions of Vietnam were hit by flash floods caused by torrential rains. The disaster claimed the lives of at least 90 people, with 12 more listed as missing. Approximately 200,000 houses, schools and administrative buildings were flooded and damaged.